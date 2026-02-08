 Bithumb to reimburse users, offer 10% compensation after Bitcoin snafu
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Bithumb to reimburse users, offer 10% compensation after Bitcoin snafu

Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 19:50
The prices of digital assets including the Bitcoin are displayed on a screen at Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 23. [NEWS1]

The prices of digital assets including the Bitcoin are displayed on a screen at Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 23. [NEWS1]

 
Bithumb, one of Korea's crypto exchanges, said Sunday it will reimburse customers who suffered losses from panic selling triggered by an internal transfer error last week.
 
The cryptocurrency exchange mistakenly transferred 620,000 Bitcoins to 249 users participating in a promotional event around 7 p.m. Friday. That amounted to an average of 2,490 tokens worth 244 billion won ($166 million) per user. Some recipients sold the Bitcoin, causing a brief but sharp drop in prices.
 

Related Article

 
The company said it will fully compensate affected customers for their losses and provide an additional 10 percent compensation.
 
The exchange also said it will waive trading fees on all listed assets for one week starting at midnight Monday.
 
Bithumb said it has activated a companywide crisis management system led by senior executives and formed a task force to address investor losses.
 
Bithumb earlier said it had recovered 618,212 Bitcoins and later recouped 93 percent of the 1,788 Bitcoins sold by users.

Yonhap
tags bithumb crypto

More in Industry

Bithumb to reimburse users, offer 10% compensation after Bitcoin snafu

Robot adoption to see rough road ahead as experts warn of labor disputes, strikes and boycotts

Packs on racks

HD HHI to float strategy for Saudi frigate project, showcase at World Defense Show

Korean auto part exports to U.S. fall for first time in five years as Trump tariffs take hold

Related Stories

Bithumb mistakenly records 620,000 bitcoin token payout, exposes internal structural flaws

Booming Bitcoin

Korea's financial watchdog expresses concern over crypto lending and margin trading services

More altcoins tossed overboard as banking deadline looms

Vidente discusses sale of Bithumb stake with FTX
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)