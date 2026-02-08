 HD HHI to float strategy for Saudi frigate project, showcase at World Defense Show
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 16:49 Updated: 08 Feb. 2026, 17:40
A birds’ eye view of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ booth at the 2026 World Defense Show, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Feb. 8 through 12. [HHI]

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is attending the 2026 World Defense Show (WDS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it will showcase eight types of its vessels, the shipbuilder said on Sunday.  
 
Taking place for five days from Feb. 8, the WDS, held biannually, is a global defense and security exhibition founded by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries.  
 
HD HHI announced that it will showcase the 6,000-ton export frigate HDF-6000, specifically optimized to meet Saudi Arabia’s requirements, as part of Saudi’s ongoing naval modernization program, which includes the large-scale acquisition of new vessels.
 
The shipbuilder plans to emphasize a comprehensive package solution for Saudi Arabia’s naval modernization program to key officials from the country while also signing a joint memorandum of understanding with the Saudi government and 12 Korean firms, including LIG Nex1 and STX Engine.  
 
"We will do our utmost to secure the next Saudi frigate project through a strategy of local construction and industrial cooperation utilizing the largest shipyard in the Middle East and North Africa, International Maritime Industries," said Joo Won-ho, president of HD HHI and the head of naval and medium-size shipbuilding business unit. 


BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
tags korea hd hyudan heavy industries hhi wds world defense show saudi arabia riyadh

HD HHI to float strategy for Saudi frigate project, showcase at World Defense Show

