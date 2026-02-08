Packs on racks
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 17:32
Updated: 08 Feb. 2026, 17:44
A customer shops for health supplements in a warehouse-style pharmacy in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Feb. 8. The pharmacy opened inside Yongsan ETLand the previous day, selling a wide range of products including pharmaceuticals, Korean beauty products and pet-related items. [NEWS1]
