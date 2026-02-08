More in K-pop

EJAE of 'Golden' fame to tie the knot with Korean-American music producer on Nov. 7

BTS sets capacity record at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with ticket sales for 'Arirang' tour

Sunghoon of Enhypen carries torch for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film

BTS ranks No. 1 'Talent of the Year' in global content report