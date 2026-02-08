 EJAE of 'Golden' fame to tie the knot with Korean-American music producer on Nov. 7
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

EJAE of 'Golden' fame to tie the knot with Korean-American music producer on Nov. 7

Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 14:08
Singer-songwriter EJAE, right, getting proposed by her fiance Sam Kim, in a photo uploaded to the singer's Instagram account on Jan. 26, 2026 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer-songwriter EJAE, right, getting proposed by her fiance Sam Kim, in a photo uploaded to the singer's Instagram account on Jan. 26, 2026 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
EJAE, the singer-songwriter behind K-pop's first Grammy-winning "Golden" (2025), is getting married to music producer Sam Kim on Nov. 7 after nine years of dating.
 
EJAE, the Korean-American who took the lead in writing and singing the hit "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack, revealed in an interview last year that she has been dating Sam Kim, also a Korean-American, since 2017.
 

Related Article

 
She uploaded a picture of Sam Kim proposing to her on her Instagram account last month, but the Nov. 7 date came from a report by the Maeil Business Newspaper on Sunday, which said the wedding will take place at a golf course in Los Angeles run by EJAE's mother.
 
The news comes less than a week after EJAE and other producers of "Golden" won the Best Song Written for Visual Media award at the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb. 1.
 
A former SM Entertainment trainee, EJAE later transitioned into songwriting, collaborating with top K-pop acts such as Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, aespa, Le Sserafim, Twice, Taeyeon and NMIXX. She is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Shin Young-kyun, a leading figure in Korean cinema since the 1960s.
 
Last year, she also signed with U.S. talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags EJAE Netflix marriage k-pop

More in K-pop

EJAE of 'Golden' fame to tie the knot with Korean-American music producer on Nov. 7

BTS sets capacity record at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with ticket sales for 'Arirang' tour

Sunghoon of Enhypen carries torch for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film

BTS ranks No. 1 'Talent of the Year' in global content report

Related Stories

'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes most watched title on Netflix across film, TV categories

'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes 1st Netflix title to surpass 300 million views

Not just high notes: 'KPop Demon Hunters' No. 1 hit 'Golden' revitalizes Korean Wave on global stage

HUNTR/X sweeps the charts, paving way for potential Oscar nomination

'KPop Demon Hunters' songwriter EJAE finally hits the big time after 'Golden' climbs charts globally
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)