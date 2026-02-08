EJAE of 'Golden' fame to tie the knot with Korean-American music producer on Nov. 7
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 14:08
- YOON SO-YEON
EJAE, the singer-songwriter behind K-pop's first Grammy-winning "Golden" (2025), is getting married to music producer Sam Kim on Nov. 7 after nine years of dating.
EJAE, the Korean-American who took the lead in writing and singing the hit "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack, revealed in an interview last year that she has been dating Sam Kim, also a Korean-American, since 2017.
She uploaded a picture of Sam Kim proposing to her on her Instagram account last month, but the Nov. 7 date came from a report by the Maeil Business Newspaper on Sunday, which said the wedding will take place at a golf course in Los Angeles run by EJAE's mother.
The news comes less than a week after EJAE and other producers of "Golden" won the Best Song Written for Visual Media award at the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb. 1.
A former SM Entertainment trainee, EJAE later transitioned into songwriting, collaborating with top K-pop acts such as Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, aespa, Le Sserafim, Twice, Taeyeon and NMIXX. She is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Shin Young-kyun, a leading figure in Korean cinema since the 1960s.
Last year, she also signed with U.S. talent agency William Morris Endeavor.
