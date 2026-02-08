First female Korean general at Korea-U.S. Combined Division

Army Brig. Gen. Moon Han-ok has taken office as the Korean deputy commanding general at the Korea-U.S. Combined Division, becoming the first female Korean general to hold the post, military officials said Sunday.Moon assumed the role in early January after being promoted to a one-star general in last month's military reshuffle, according to the military. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1997.Moon is widely regarded as an expert in the field of combined defense and operations. While serving as a lieutenant colonel, she worked on Seoul's move to regain wartime operational control from Washington at a new combined defense group of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."At a critical juncture of Seoul's efforts to retake wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington, I would like to contribute to improving operational interoperability between the allies," Moon said.Korea is seeking to regain Opcon from the U.S. within President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term that ends in 2030 as it aims to build a self-reliant national defense.The allies agreed to seek the certification of "full operational capability" this year — the second part of a three-phase program aimed at vetting Seoul's capabilities to lead the allies' combined forces.Yonhap