First female Korean general at Korea-U.S. Combined Division
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 15:33
Army Brig. Gen. Moon Han-ok has taken office as the Korean deputy commanding general at the Korea-U.S. Combined Division, becoming the first female Korean general to hold the post, military officials said Sunday.
Moon assumed the role in early January after being promoted to a one-star general in last month's military reshuffle, according to the military. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1997.
Moon is widely regarded as an expert in the field of combined defense and operations. While serving as a lieutenant colonel, she worked on Seoul's move to regain wartime operational control from Washington at a new combined defense group of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"At a critical juncture of Seoul's efforts to retake wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington, I would like to contribute to improving operational interoperability between the allies," Moon said.
Korea is seeking to regain Opcon from the U.S. within President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term that ends in 2030 as it aims to build a self-reliant national defense.
The allies agreed to seek the certification of "full operational capability" this year — the second part of a three-phase program aimed at vetting Seoul's capabilities to lead the allies' combined forces.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)