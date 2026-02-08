 1 injured, 1 overboard in squid fishing vessel incident near Dokdo
1 injured, 1 overboard in squid fishing vessel incident near Dokdo

Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 19:45
The Dokdo Islands seen on Oct. 25, 2024 [DAEZER SHIPPING]

One crew member was injured and another went missing after falling into the sea from a squid fishing vessel in rough seas near Dokdo on Sunday afternoon.
 
A 34-ton squid jigging vessel was fishing about 46 kilometers (29 miles) southeast of the islets at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday when an Indonesian crew member fell overboard, according to the Donghae Coast Guard. Another Indonesian crew member suffered a head injury.
 

The Coast Guard dispatched two 3,000-ton patrol vessels and one 1,500-ton patrol vessel that had been on duty near Dokdo and requested rescue cooperation from a fisheries guidance ship. The fishing vessel had nine on board at the time of the accident, including four Koreans and five foreign nationals.
 
The Coast Guard is searching for the missing crew member. The injured crew member was unable to move and was transported to Mukho Port and handed over to 119 emergency responders.
 
“We will mobilize all available resources to do our utmost to search for the missing person,” said Kim Hwan-kyeong, chief of the Donghae Coast Guard. “When weather conditions worsen, forced operations can lead to major casualties, so vessels must frequently check weather conditions and strictly follow safety rules.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
1 injured, 1 overboard in squid fishing vessel incident near Dokdo

