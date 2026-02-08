Ex-presidential chief of staff under police questioning in martial law probe

Police said Sunday they are questioning former presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law in late 2024.Chung is suspected of having ordered the wiping of some 1,000 computers at the presidential office after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office in April of last year over his martial law bid.A police special investigation unit summoned Chung as a suspect at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday over probe allegations, including damage to public electronic records.Chung, considered one of Yoon's closest aides, was previously under probe by a special counsel team over allegations that he deleted records and documents related to the martial law declaration from shared computers at the presidential office to destroy evidence.Chung attended a Cabinet meeting convened by Yoon shortly before the decree was imposed and later met with Yoon inside a military control room ahead of a second Cabinet meeting the following day that lifted the decree.Yonhap