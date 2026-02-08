Main blaze of North Gyeongsang wildfire put out
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 18:28
The main blaze from a wildfire that broke out in Munmu-daewang-myeon, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Saturday night and spread due to strong winds was fully extinguished after about 20 hours.
Forestry authorities said they completed efforts to put out the main fire at 6 p.m. Sunday in a mountainous area in Ipcheon-ri, Munmu-daewang-myeon, on the second day of the wildfire.
The fire broke out at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the Ipcheon-ri area. Although authorities carried out overnight firefighting operations, the blaze continued to spread through Sunday afternoon due to strong winds.
The wildfire affected an area of 133 acres, with a fire line stretching 3.7 kilometers (2.3 miles).
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
