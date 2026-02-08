Sports authorities under fire for going easy on gymnast accused of harassing middle school student
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 19:44
Police are investigating a male member of the senior national artistic gymnastics team accused of sexually harassing a female gymnast who was a middle school student. Sports authorities suspended the gymnast for two years, a measure criticized as overly lenient.
The Gwangju Buk District Police Precinct was investigating the gymnast on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act and related laws, as of Sunday.
The Korea Gymnastics Association confirmed last September that the gymnast sexually harassed the underage athlete and imposed a two-year suspension. Both the male gymnast and the victim appealed the disciplinary decision, but the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee upheld the decision in December.
Disciplinary records from the gymnastics association and police testimony from the student show that the gymnast repeatedly sent sexually explicit messages to the student through social media.
When the student refused the messages and cut off contact, the gymnast allegedly asked male athletes at the training center to pressure the student into forgiving the behavior. The student reportedly feared disadvantages in training life and negative perceptions from others and was unable to tell family members about the details of the harassment until recently. Concerned about secondary harm, the student’s family ultimately filed a criminal complaint.
The gymnastics association found that the gymnast made sexual remarks or directed sexual acts toward at least four female athletes.
"The behavior also involved other underage female athletes but was particularly severe toward the victim," said an insider at the association.
Criticism has grown that the two-year suspension amounts to a slap on the wrist. Under the gymnastics association’s regulations, disciplinary action for sexual harassment can range from a suspension of at least three months to up to three years. Expulsion is possible in cases classified as sexual violence when there are multiple victims and the victim is a minor.
"The conduct was not deemed 'very serious sexual violence,' so the sexual harassment provision was applied," said the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee.
The suspension is set to end in September 2027, allowing the gymnast to compete in the July 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The student’s family said the victim will still be a minor even after the suspension ends and expressed concern that the situation could disrupt the athlete’s future career.
The family claims that secondary harm has already occurred. Until last August, before the disciplinary decision was finalized, the gymnast continued to compete in the same tournaments as the student. A school coach protested to the gymnast’s team at one event, but competition proceeded, and the gymnast appeared in front of the student.
The JoongAng Ilbo repeatedly attempted to contact the gymnast for comment but received no response.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY IM SOUNG-BIN, OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
