Winter wildfires spark evacuation responses in North Gyeongsang
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 13:33 Updated: 08 Feb. 2026, 13:50
Three wildfires broke out in succession in North Gyeongsang on Sunday.
The Korea Forest Service deployed 31 helicopters at sunrise at 7:16 a.m. Sunday to a mountainous area in Ipcheon-ri, Gyeongju, after a blaze began the previous day. The agency issued a Level 1 wildfire response at 5:30 a.m.
A Level 1 response is issued when the affected area is expected to be less than 10 hectares and up to 100 hectares.
The fire line in Munmu-daewang-myeon stretches 1.74 kilometers (1.08 miles), and the affected area stands at 10 hectares. Around 60 percent of the blaze has been contained. The region saw strong northwesterly winds blowing at 4.3 meters per second (9.6 miles per hour).
Another wildfire broke out in a mountainous area in Sindae-ri, also in Gyeongju, about 11 kilometers from the ignition point of the Munmu-daewang-myeon fire. The fire line there measures 0.92 kilometers, with an affected area of 4.27 hectares. Around 94 percent had been contained as of press time.
The Yangnam-myeon fire is located just 7.6 kilometers in a straight line from the Gyeongju Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant Industrial Complex. Forestry authorities said the fire is not expected to spread toward the industrial complex but are preparing for any contingency.
A total of 341 personnel and 97 pieces of equipment have been deployed to the Munmu-daewang-myeon and Yangnam-myeon fire sites. Gyeongju ordered evacuations for villages near the fires and, as of 7 a.m. Sunday, 106 residents from 10 locations had evacuated. Thirteen of them have since returned home.
Another wildfire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in a mountainous area in Jidong-ri, Pohang. Authorities believe a fire that started in farmland below the mountain spread uphill. Forestry and fire authorities have been deployed. Northerly-northeasterly winds blew at 3.4 meters per second at the site.
North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo ordered an all-out response to the wildfires.
He emphasized full mobilization of helicopters and firefighting equipment to contain the Munmu-daewang-myeon fire, where a Level 1 response has been issued, and urged close coordination with Gyeongju to evacuate nearby residents and send emergency alerts to prevent casualties.
“We must mobilize all available resources and thoroughly carry out evacuations and safety measures with residents’ safety as the top priority,” Lee said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)