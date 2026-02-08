 Cold snap grips markets
Published: 08 Feb. 2026, 20:30
 
A fruit vendor at Cheongnyangni General Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, has installed wind barriers to prevent produce from freezing amid a severe cold wave on Feb. 8. The nationwide cold spell is expected to continue through Monday morning before temperatures gradually return to seasonal averages, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. [NEWS1]
