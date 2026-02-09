 Samsung SDI, Korea East-West Power ink deal to jointly develop ESS, renewable energy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung SDI, Korea East-West Power ink deal to jointly develop ESS, renewable energy

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 15:14
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Kim Heon-joon, right, head of Samsung SDI Americas, and Kwon Myung-ho, CEO of Korea East-West Power, take a photo after signing an agreement in Indiana on Feb. 26. [SAMSUNG SDI]

Kim Heon-joon, right, head of Samsung SDI Americas, and Kwon Myung-ho, CEO of Korea East-West Power, take a photo after signing an agreement in Indiana on Feb. 26. [SAMSUNG SDI]

 
Samsung SDI teamed up with Korea East-West Power to jointly develop and invest in global energy storage systems (ESS) and renewable energy projects.
 
Under the agreement inked on Feb. 6 in Indiana, the two companies will collaborate on both domestic and international energy projects, exploring new business models that combine renewable energy integration with grid stabilization services. 

Related Article

 
They also plan to jointly advance energy management services at Samsung SDI’s Ulsan facility.
 
The partnership comes as ESS products emerge as a major profit opportunity for battery makers amid slowing EV demand.  
 
Samsung SDI currently offers a broad lineup of ESS products, ranging from auxiliary power solutions such as uninterruptible power supplies and battery backup units to grid-scale energy storage solutions. 
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea samsung samsung sdi battery ess

More in Industry

Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot moves more like a gymnast than machine in new footage

KCCI pledges verification overhaul in wake of controversy over report about wealthy Koreans leaving

T'way Air plane loses wheel during landing in Taiwan, investigation into cause underway

Samsung SDI, Korea East-West Power ink deal to jointly develop ESS, renewable energy

Why the current chip boom, price surge will last longer than before

Related Stories

Samsung SDI inks deal with Germany's Tesvolt on battery box technology

Samsung SDI seals LFP battery deal with U.S. client worth over $1.36 billion

Samsung SDI to reveal new ESS tech, battery models at RE+ 2025

Samsung SDI shifts to Q2 loss on extended EV slowdown

Samsung SDI scouts domestic, foreign talent at T&C Forum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)