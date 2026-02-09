Samsung SDI, Korea East-West Power ink deal to jointly develop ESS, renewable energy
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 15:14
SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Samsung SDI teamed up with Korea East-West Power to jointly develop and invest in global energy storage systems (ESS) and renewable energy projects.
Under the agreement inked on Feb. 6 in Indiana, the two companies will collaborate on both domestic and international energy projects, exploring new business models that combine renewable energy integration with grid stabilization services.
They also plan to jointly advance energy management services at Samsung SDI’s Ulsan facility.
The partnership comes as ESS products emerge as a major profit opportunity for battery makers amid slowing EV demand.
Samsung SDI currently offers a broad lineup of ESS products, ranging from auxiliary power solutions such as uninterruptible power supplies and battery backup units to grid-scale energy storage solutions.
