 T'way Air plane loses wheel during landing in Taiwan, investigation into cause underway
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 16:27
A landing gear wheel of a T'way Air airplane is seen falling off from the aircraft during landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei on Feb. 8. [NEWS1]

A T’way Air passenger aircraft lost a wheel during landing in Taiwan on Sunday, according to the aviation industry on Monday.
 
The landing gear wheel of T’way Air flight TW687 detached after the aircraft, which had departed from Jeju, landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at around 3:50 p.m. local time on Sunday.
 

No injuries were reported, but part of the airport’s runway was closed for a period of time as authorities responded to the incident.
 
“The wheel appeared to have come off while the aircraft was moving toward the boarding bridge after landing at Taoyuan International Airport,” a T’way Air official said. “There was no harm to passengers and the cause is under investigation.”
 
Local Taiwanese media reported that the airport’s northern runway was temporarily closed following the incident, causing disruptions to the operation of some flights.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
