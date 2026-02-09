Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot moves more like a gymnast than machine in new footage
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 17:27
Boston Dynamics, Hyundai Motor Group’s robotics arm, released new footage of its humanoid robot Atlas pulling off a string of advanced moves, including a cartwheel followed by a back tumble.
The video — posted to the company’s YouTube channel on Sunday and the first Atlas footage released since CES 2026 — suggests the robot can control its entire body fluidly, resembling a gymnast more than a machine executing separate, discrete actions.
Atlas landed an aerial maneuver, absorbed the impact and quickly stabilized its posture, a sign that its full-body control algorithms have entered a more mature stage, the company said.
The clip also includes its failed attempts — moments in which Atlas fell or collapsed midmove — which Boston Dynamics said shows how its performance was being improved through AI-powered reinforcement learning.
“Performance testing for the research version is effectively in its final stages,” the company said, adding that it “completed final validation to test mobility limits” in cooperation with the Robotics and AI Institute.
After the research phase, Atlas will begin its “real-world training” at Hyundai Motor Group manufacturing sites, the company said.
Hyundai Motor Group plans to introduce Atlas in 2028 at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, its new plant in Georgia, and will initially assign the robot to parts classification and sequencing tasks. The group said that it aims to expand Atlas' role to more precise component assembly processes beginning in 2030.
Atlas was previously recognized at CES 2026, winning CNET Group's “Best Robot” in the Best of CES 2026 awards.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)