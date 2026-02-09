 Samsung, IOC name 10 youth teams with innovative ideas for corporate social responsibility program
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung, IOC name 10 youth teams with innovative ideas for corporate social responsibility program

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 11:56
Participants in Samsung Electronics's Solve for Tomorrow program pose for a photo during an event in Milan on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

Participants in Samsung Electronics's Solve for Tomorrow program pose for a photo during an event in Milan on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics said Monday it has selected 10 teams of young people with innovative ideas to address local and global challenges under its corporate social responsibility program with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
 
The Korean tech giant said it hosted an appointment ceremony for Solve for Tomorrow Ambassador teams Sunday in Milan, together with the IOC, on the sidelines of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics that kicked off on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
The selected teams will receive funding, along with Samsung's support, for two years to help turn their ideas into commercially viable products.
 
First launched in 2010, the Solve for Tomorrow program centers on supporting projects led by young people that offer solutions based on science, technology, engineering and mathematics to various challenges.
 
Among the 10 selected projects is one led by an Indonesian team aiming to develop a wearable AI solution that helps people with visual impairments to safely participate in running and other physical activities.
 
A team from India proposed a cloud-based AI solution, converting unclear speech into clear pronunciation in real time for people with speech impairments.
 
"Through Solve for Tomorrow and our collaboration with the IOC, we are creating environments where young people can discover their strengths, express their ideas and contribute meaningfully to society," Lee Won-jin, president of global marketing at Samsung Electronics, said in a release.
 

Yonhap
tags Innovation Youth Samsung Winter Olympics International Olympic Committee IOC

More in Tech

Samsung, IOC name 10 youth teams with innovative ideas for corporate social responsibility program

Naver sets annual revenue record in 2025, largely due to in-house AI

Google submits additional documents to Seoul on map data transfer

Bridge to Techno-bithia

'Hi, Renault. Warm my butt!' New Filante features advanced conversational AI

Related Stories

LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup

Final countdown begins for Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympics

Tokyo Olympics map showing Dokdo riles Korea up

IOC bans North Korea from Beijing Winter Olympics

North Korea's Olympic suspension to end on Dec. 31
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)