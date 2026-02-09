Samsung, IOC name 10 youth teams with innovative ideas for corporate social responsibility program

Samsung Electronics said Monday it has selected 10 teams of young people with innovative ideas to address local and global challenges under its corporate social responsibility program with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).The Korean tech giant said it hosted an appointment ceremony for Solve for Tomorrow Ambassador teams Sunday in Milan, together with the IOC, on the sidelines of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics that kicked off on Friday.The selected teams will receive funding, along with Samsung's support, for two years to help turn their ideas into commercially viable products.First launched in 2010, the Solve for Tomorrow program centers on supporting projects led by young people that offer solutions based on science, technology, engineering and mathematics to various challenges.Among the 10 selected projects is one led by an Indonesian team aiming to develop a wearable AI solution that helps people with visual impairments to safely participate in running and other physical activities.A team from India proposed a cloud-based AI solution, converting unclear speech into clear pronunciation in real time for people with speech impairments."Through Solve for Tomorrow and our collaboration with the IOC, we are creating environments where young people can discover their strengths, express their ideas and contribute meaningfully to society," Lee Won-jin, president of global marketing at Samsung Electronics, said in a release.Yonhap