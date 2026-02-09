 From gimbap to Gentle Monster, how to make the most of your layover in Korea
From gimbap to Gentle Monster, how to make the most of your layover in Korea

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 07:00
A participant of K-culture Transit Tour browses different hair products at The Hyundai Seoul on Feb.5. [WOO JI-WON]

After a family visit in the Philippines, Dayan Cardens was finally headed home to Las Vegas — though first came a 12-hour layover in Korea.
 
Rather than spending half a day sitting on an airport bench and waiting, Cardens decided to sign up for a transit tour that took her, her co-worker and 26 other travelers to The Hyundai Seoul — one of the country's most popular shopping malls — on Thursday morning.
 

By noon, she was browsing over 600 brands laid out across the mall’s eight retail floors in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
 
"I bought a pair of sunglasses down there from Gentle Monster," said Cardens. "The service was nice. The saleslady really warmed the frame so that it would fit my face without being loose."
 
Two sisters try a samle of breads at a bakery in The Hyundai Seoul during K-culture Transit Tour. [WOO JI-WON]

The short trip was part of the K-culture Transit Tour, a program jointly organized by Hyundai Department Store, Incheon International Airport, the Visit Korea Committee and Korean food company Paldo. Launched in conjunction with the government-backed "Korea Grand Sale," the initiative aims to offer travelers with long layovers a brief but curated encounter with Korean shopping and food.
 
Participants — who signed up online in advance or booked seats through on-site reservations — departed Incheon International Airport by shuttle bus at 10 a.m. and were given four hours to explore the mall before returning to catch the next legs of their flights.
 
Shopping, however, is only part of this itinerary.
 
Inside the mall's cultural center on the sixth floor, people traded thick padded jackets for hanbok-style aprons — which look like traditional Korean clothes — to make a classic K-food, gimbap. Inside, kitchen islands were neatly prepared with ingredients including rice, gim (seaweed), sautéed carrots, egg slices, danmuji (pickled radish) and jaeyuk (spicy pork).
 
Chef Dabin Lee demonstrates how to make gimbap [WOO JI-WON]

"'Gim' means seaweed, and 'bap' means rice — that's why it's called gimbap," chef Davin Lee explained in English as she demonstrated how to make jaeyuk gimbap, or spicy pork gimbap, using paldo sauce. As part of the tour, K-cooking classes are offered to give travelers a chance to create their own Korean dish. Three sessions run during the transit tour, each lasting about 40 minutes.
 
Many participants were already familiar with Korean food.
 
"We always go to Korean restaurants," said Gus Dimaano, who attended the class with his wife, Celia. "We shop at H Mart, and there used to be one selling gimbap near Koreatown."
 
The couple, both in their 70s, were among the most enthusiastic participants. Celia frequently asked questions, one time even asking whether gimbap was eaten during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). "I watch K-dramas," she said with a laugh.
 
Gus Dimaano and his wife make their own gimabp during cooking-class. [WOO JI-WON]

When it was time to roll their own gimbap, many struggled and asked for help — particularly with handling the bamboo mat. Some rolled the entire kimbap along with the mat. "You're looking at us like we're going to mess it up," Celia joked.
 
After slicing the finished rolls, the couple tried their first successful handmade gimbap. "It's authentic. Very good," Gus said. "Now I can make this better than H Mart," Celia said, laughing.
 
Cardens, a self-described fan of Korean food, also said she could now possibly make a successful one at home.
 
"I did try making it on my own back home, but it was hard doing it with nobody coaching us. This time, t was fun and I had a good time, especially with the person who showed us how to do it. When I was doing it at home by myself, it was hard. I cannot roll it completely. It will not stick. But with the way she showed us, it was a success and I was having a great time." 
 
The cooking class's menu changes each week. For the previous week class, participants made mushroom japchae, or stir-fried glass noodles. A future session will feature spring vegetable bibimbap.
 
Participants of K-culture Transit Tour make gimbap during a cooking class. [WOO JI-WON]

After four hours, participants take the shuttle bus back to the airport to catch their flights to their final destinations. The tour runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Feb. 19, free of charge. Up to 40 people can participate in each tour.
 
The transit tour reflects a growing "time-value" travel trend among global travelers, particularly those in the MZ generation (a Korean term referring to millennials and Generation Z that includes people born anytime from the 1980s to 2010s), who seek to make the most of layovers, according to the Hyundai Department Store. Cities such as Dubai and Singapore have similarly developed shopping-centered tourism programs targeting transit passengers.
 
Many participants said the brief experience in Seoul left them wanting more. "I don't think 16 hours isn't enough," said Copon.
 
"I do want that to come back [to Korea] because I haven't done things yet," said Cardans. "Next time it should not be as a transition. It should be as a tourist for at least three days or four days. And I want to do it in October so that it will be the fall season."
 
A transit tour information desk is set up inside Incheon International Airport [WOO JI-WON]

Separately, Incheon International Airport operates the "Free Korea Transit Tour," which allows passengers with long layovers to explore nearby attractions. Travelers can book on-site near Exit 1 on the first floor or register online in advance.
 
Available tours include visits to Gyeongbokgung Palace and Insadong in central Seoul, Hongdae street in western Seoul, DMZ and Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gyeonggi, Moraenae Traditional Market & Sorae Port or Shinpo Market in Incheon. 
 
The tour to the palace is wildly popular, with its bookings already filled through Thursday. Most are five hour trip free of charge, or just under 5 dollars.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
