 Sugar intake among Koreans on rise with women consuming high amounts: Survey
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 14:07
Bags of sugar are on display at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on March 9. [YONHAP]

Bags of sugar are on display at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on March 9. [YONHAP]

 
A growing share of Korean people have been consuming excessive amounts of sugar in recent years, even as overall sugar intake has declined from earlier highs, a government report showed Monday.
 
Koreans' average daily sugar intake per capita stood at 59.8 grams in 2023, up from 58.7 grams in 2020, according to the report based on a national health survey conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
 

Related Article

 
The figure marked a notable decrease from the 67.9 grams recorded in 2016, but showed an upward trend in recent years.
 
The proportion of people with excessive sugar consumption — defined as sugar accounting for more than 20 percent of total energy intake — reached 16.9 percent in 2023, compared with 15.2 percent in 2020 and 15.8 percent in both 2021 and 2022.
 
By age group, the share of excessive sugar intake was highest at 26.7 percent among children under nine, followed by 17.4 percent among teenagers aged 10 to 18 and 17 percent among those aged 19 to 29.
 
By gender, 21 percent of women were found to consume excessive sugar, compared with 12.9 percent of men.
 
Beverages and tea were the largest sources of sugar for people with excessive consumption habits, followed by fruit, dairy products, frozen desserts and bread or cookies.
 
"Sugar consumption remains high through beverages and ice cream products with high added sugar content," the agency said. "Continued policy and environmental efforts to reduce sugar intake are necessary."
 
Recently, President Lee Jae Myung suggested introducing a so-called sugar tax on social media, fueling a public debate over whether the levy should be used to curb sugar consumption and help fund public health care.

Yonhap
