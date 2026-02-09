Joseon-era woodblocks used to print major literary collections are set to return home
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 16:58
Three woodblocks from the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) that were used to print major literary collections — all purchased as souvenirs by U.S. nationals who worked in Korea in the early 1970s — are set to return home after being donated by their owners.
The Korea Heritage Service and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation said on Sunday that they received one woodblock each from the collections of scholar and army leader Kim Do-hwa (1825-1912), Confucian scholar Song Si-yeol (1607-1689) and scholar and politician Chae Che-gong (1720-1799), from the Old Korean Legation in Washington.
A woodblock is a wooden plate carved with mirrored text for the purpose of printing books.
The woodblock for “Cheokam seonsaeng munjip,” part of the collected writings of Kim, whose pen name was Cheokam, was carved in 1917. Kim served as an army commander in the Andong area during the Eulmi Incident of 1895. Although more than 1,000 of Kim’s woodblocks were originally produced, only several dozen are known to have survived.
The piece was purchased from a Korean antiques dealer by Alan Gordon, who worked at the Korea branch of the United States Agency for International Development in the early 1970s, and taken to the United States. After Gordon died in 2011, his wife kept the woodblock before expressing her intent last year to donate it to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art. Following consultations, it was transferred instead to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation’s U.S. office.
The “Songja daejeon” woodblock, carved in 1926, contains a collection of writings and related materials by Song, a late-Joseon Confucian scholar also known by his pen name Uam. The work was first published in 1787, but all original woodblocks were destroyed by the Japanese military in 1907.
Confucian scholars and descendants of Song recarved the set in 1926, and 11,023 blocks remain today. Gordon purchased one of these woodblocks during his stay in Korea and gave it to his younger sister. It has now been returned along with the Cheokam woodblock.
The “Beonamjip” woodblock, carved in 1824, holds the collected writings of Chae, whose pen name was Beonam, a prominent civil official who played a central role in state affairs during the reigns of Kings Yeongjo (r. 1724-76) and Jeongjo (r. 1776-1800). Of the original 1,159 woodblocks, only 358 are extant. This piece was also purchased in Korea by a U.S. national working in the country in the early 1970s and later gifted to the family of Kim Eun-hye, a Korean American living in Virginia. Kim agreed to donate the item after being approached by the foundation’s U.S. office.
In 2015, Korea registered 64,226 Confucian woodblocks from 718 categories — entrusted by 305 family clans and Confucian academies — as the “Confucian Printing Woodblocks in Korea” on Unesco’s Memory of the World register. The collection includes 583 categories of scholars’ collected works, 52 neo-Confucian texts, 32 genealogies and chronologies, 19 ritual studies, 18 historical texts, seven instructional texts for children, three geographical works and four others. The Cheokam and Beonamjip woodblocks belong to the same category of scholars’ collected works.
“The case illustrates how some woodblocks that were stolen or lost [...] were disguised as souvenirs, sold to foreigners or taken overseas,” the Korea Heritage Service said. “It provides important clues for understanding the reality and patterns of cultural heritage outflow in the 1970s.”
The agency and the foundation said that they plan to investigate whether similar cases exist.
Meanwhile, the Korea Heritage Service installed a commemorative plaque on the consular building of the Korean Embassy in Washington on Sunday, marking it as the site of Korea’s first overseas embassy, which was established in 1949. This is the third time that the agency has installed a plaque honoring overseas Korean heritage sites, following one at the Old Korean Legations in Washington in 2021 and in London in 2023.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)