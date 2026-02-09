Bithumb’s ‘phantom coin’ incident highlights need for stronger safeguards (KOR)

A recent incident at cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb involving the erroneous crediting of phantom assets worth 60 trillion won ($41 billion) has exposed structural vulnerabilities in Korea’s virtual asset platforms and underscored the need for stronger security controls.On Friday and Saturday, the exchange was distributing promotional rewards to 249 users when an employee mistakenly entered the payout unit as Bitcoin rather than won. As a result, a prize of 620,000 won was credited as 620,000 Bitcoins, an amount valued at roughly 60 trillion won at the time. Although most of the Bitcoin was quickly recovered, the fact that a simple input error could trigger such a massive asset transfer cannot be dismissed as a minor operational mishap.The core problem lies not in individual error but in failed internal controls and gaps in the security system. The execution of a large Bitcoin transfer in what was meant to be a small won-denominated event indicates that even basic verification procedures were not functioning properly.This vulnerability stems from the operational structure of many virtual asset exchanges. Customer assets are often held in internal wallets, and transactions are processed through internal ledgers rather than being immediately recorded on public blockchains. While this approach reduces costs associated with frequent transactions, the incident revealed that nonexistent or “phantom” assets can effectively be created and circulated within the system.The implications extend beyond the cryptocurrency market itself. As virtual assets become increasingly interconnected with traditional finance, structural weaknesses in what remains a relatively small segment of the broader financial ecosystem could trigger outsized disruptions. Such a scenario raises concerns about a potential “wag the dog” effect, in which instability in the virtual asset sector spills over into the larger financial system.The persistence of operational failures makes the situation more troubling. Exchanges have repeatedly faced system errors, withdrawal delays and service disruptions, yet fundamental safeguards remain insufficient.Korea introduced the Act on the Protection of Virtual Asset Users in 2024, requiring exchanges to separate customer assets, maintain insurance or reserve deposits and prohibit unfair trading practices. These measures provide a basic legal framework but are not sufficient to prevent human error or operational risk.The National Assembly should accelerate deliberations on the second phase of virtual asset regulation now under discussion. The latest incident highlights the need to mandate multilayer verification and automatic blocking mechanisms for large-scale asset transfers and payouts.In addition, institutional measures should clarify management accountability when internal control failures occur. Strengthening governance and risk management at exchanges is essential to restoring trust and preventing operational mistakes from escalating into broader financial instability.최근 빗썸에서 발생한 ‘유령 코인 60조원’ 오지급 사태는 국내 가상자산 거래소의 구조적 취약성을 여실히 드러냈다. 빗썸은 지난 6~7일 이벤트 당첨금을 249명에게 지급하는 과정에서 직원이 지급 단위를 ‘원’이 아닌 ‘비트코인’으로 잘못 입력해, 당첨금 62만원이 62만 비트코인(당시 60조원 규모)으로 지급되는 초유의 사태를 빚었다. 대부분의 비트코인은 즉시 회수됐지만, 입력 오류가 이처럼 막대한 자산 이동으로 이어질 수 있었다는 점에서 결코 단순한 해프닝이 아니었다.사태의 본질은 직원 개인의 실수가 아니라 이를 차단하지 못한 내부 통제 실패와 보안 시스템의 구멍에 있다. 원 단위 이벤트 지급에서 비트코인 단위의 대량 이전이 실행될 수 있었다는 것은 기본적인 검증 절차조차 작동하지 않았음을 의미한다. 이는 가상자산 거래소가 고객 자산을 자체 지갑에 보관한 채, 실제 블록체인 기록 없이 내부 장부상 숫자만으로 거래를 처리하는 구조에서 비롯된다. 빈번한 거래에 따른 비용을 줄이기 위한 방식이라지만, 이번 사태를 계기로 실재하지 않는 유령 코인이 얼마든지 생성·유통될 수 있다는 사실이 드러났다.문제는 이번 유령 코인 사태가 가상자산 거래 불안에 그치지 않는다는 점이다. 가상자산과 금융시장이 밀접하게 얽혀 있는 것을 감안하면 꼬리에 불과한 가상자산 시장의 구조적 취약성은 자칫 몸통인 금융시장에 큰 혼란을 초래하는 ‘왝더독’ 현상으로 이어질 수 있다는 점을 경계해야 한다.그간 가상자산 거래소에서는 전산 오류, 출금 지연, 접속 장애 등이 끊이지 않았다. 현재 국내에선 2024년 시행된 가상자산이용자보호법을 통해 이용자 자산 분리 보관, 보험·예치 의무, 불공정 거래 규제 등 최소한의 법적 장치가 있다. 그러나 이 정도 규제로는 인적 오류와 운영 리스크까지 막기엔 역부족이다. 국회는 현재 논의 중인 가상자산 2차 규제 법안을 서둘러야 한다. 이번 사태를 계기로 대규모 자산 지급과 이전에 이중·삼중 검증과 자동 차단 장치를 의무화하고, 내부 통제 실패에 대해서는 경영진 책임을 명확히 하는 제도적 장치를 마련해야 한다.