McCarthyism and the politics of fear (KOR)

“Today, I have in my hand a list of 205 communists in the State Department.”On Feb. 9, 1950, Washington was shaken by a speech from Joseph McCarthy, a first-term Republican senator from Wisconsin. His claim marked the beginning of McCarthyism, a campaign that would dominate American politics for four years and leave lasting scars long afterward.The political climate favored McCarthy. In 1949, China fell to communism, and the Soviet Union successfully tested a nuclear weapon, heightening American fears of a growing ideological threat. When the Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, and communist forces continued to gain ground in Eastern Europe and China, many Americans felt deep anxiety and frustration.Domestic politics also played a role. In 1948, congressional hearings revealed that Alger Hiss, an elite diplomat once favored by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, had acted as a Soviet spy. The revelation provided Republicans with a powerful opportunity to challenge the Democratic establishment that had led the country through the Great Depression and World War II.McCarthy never identified a single confirmed “registered communist” within the government. Yet as the atmosphere of suspicion spread beyond politics into the cultural and artistic communities, Republican leaders largely stood by. Accusations alone were often enough to damage careers and reputations.The political usefulness of McCarthy’s campaign began to fade after the Republicans won the 1952 presidential election and the Korean War ended the following year. As his influence waned, McCarthy broadened his attacks, accusing President Dwight D. Eisenhower as well as leaders from both parties of communist sympathies.In 1954, he pushed further by launching congressional hearings alleging that U.S. Army officers and government officials were involved in subversive activities. The televised proceedings, known as the Army-McCarthy hearings, exposed his aggressive tactics to a national audience and marked a turning point in public opinion.Once his actions crossed a line, support quickly eroded. On Dec. 2, 1954, the Senate voted to censure McCarthy for conduct “contrary to Senate traditions.” The resolution effectively ended his political power.McCarthy’s rise and fall illustrated the dangers of fear-driven politics. For years, he had built influence through unverified accusations, intimidation and calls to identify supposed enemies within. His collapse left a cautionary legacy about the political consequences of suspicion without evidence and the lasting damage such campaigns can inflict on democratic institutions.“국무부에 205명의 공산주의자가 있다.” 1950년 2월 9일, 워싱턴 DC의 미국 국회의사당이 술렁이기 시작했다. 위스콘신주 공화당 상원 초선 의원 조지프 매카시(사진)의 연설 때문이었다. 4년간 미국 정가를 뒤흔들고 그 후로도 오랜 상흔을 남긴 매카시즘(McCarthyism)의 시작이었다.세상은 매카시의 편이었다. 1949년 중국이 공산화되고 소련이 핵무기를 개발하면서 미국은 공산주의에 대한 위협을 느끼고 있었다. 1950년 6월 25일 한국전쟁이 발발하고 동유럽 및 중국에서 공산주의자들이 연이어 승리하면서 미국 유권자들은 한층 더 두려움과 좌절감에 휩싸였다.정치적 맥락도 한몫했다. 루스벨트 대통령의 총애를 받은 엘리트 외교관 앨저 히스가 소련의 간첩이었다는 사실이 1948년 하원 청문회에서 폭로된 것이다. 대공황을 극복하고 제2차 세계대전을 승리로 이끈 민주당 루스벨트 정권에 흠집을 낼 수 있는 절호의 기회였다. ‘정식 등록을 한 공산주의자’가 어느 부서의 누구인지 단 한 사람의 이름도 밝히지 못했고, 정치권을 넘어 문화 예술계로 공포 분위기가 확산되고 있었음에도, 공화당은 매카시를 사실상 방관하고 있었다.1952년 대선에서 공화당이 승리를 거두고 이듬해 한국전쟁이 끝나면서 매카시의 정치적 효용도 사라졌다. 초조해진 매카시는 아이젠하워 대통령과 다른 공화당 및 민주당 지도자들까지 공산주의자라고 비난하기 시작했다. 1954년에는 미국 육군 장교들과 공무원들이 체제 전복을 기도했다며 고발하는 의회 청문회를 벌였다.선을 넘은 행동에 대중과 정가가 등을 돌렸다. 상원은 그해 12월 2일 매카시가 ‘상원의 전통에 위반되는’ 행동을 했다며 비난 결의안을 의결했다. 세상을 뒤흔들었던 매카시의 권세는 그것으로 끝이었다. 근거 없는 모함과 협박을 일삼으며 ‘내부의 적’을 색출해야 한다고 목청을 높이던 선동가의 초라한 결말이었다.