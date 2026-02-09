Blackpink unveils refined look in first portraits for new EP 'Deadline'
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 09:46
- YOON SO-YEON
Blackpink unveiled the first portrait teasers for its third EP "Deadline."
The two sets of photos released by YG Entertainment on Monday showed the four Blackpink members flaunting their iconic poise.
All members were seen with long hair — Rosé with bright blonde, Lisa with a darker shade of blonde and Jisoo and Jennie with black.
The photos come three weeks ahead of the "Deadline" album release on Feb. 27. This will be the group’s first album in three years and five months since its second full-length album “Born Pink” (2022).
Blackpink debuted in 2016 with the single album “Square One.” The group, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is known for songs like “Whistle” (2016), “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” (2018), “How You Like That” (2020), “Pink Venom” (2022) and “Shut Down” (2022).
Blackpink recently wrapped up its “Deadline” world tour, which took place across 16 cities.
