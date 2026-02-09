 BoyNextDoor chosen for Buldak noodles global campaign
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 11:57
Promotional poster for boy band BoyNextDoor's collaboration with Samyang Foods' Buldak franchise [SAMYANG FOODS]

Promotional poster for boy band BoyNextDoor's collaboration with Samyang Foods' Buldak franchise [SAMYANG FOODS]

 
BoyNextDoor has been selected as the model for the Buldak spicy noodles' new global campaign titled "Hotter Than My EX," Samyang Foods said Monday.
 
As part of the campaign, BoyNextDoor released a newly rewritten version of its track “Earth, Wind & Fire” (2024), the lead track from its second EP “HOW?” (2024). The new rendition is titled “Earth, Wind & Fire (Buldak Hotter Than My EX Ver.).”
 
  

“BoyNextDoor has been receiving a great deal of love for expressing candid emotions and everyday sentiments in its own distinctive way,” the company said. “Their approachable yet stylish charm fits the differentiated message of this campaign.”
 
BoyNextDoor is also preparing a series of appearances across Asia. The group will headline the Japan festival “BEAT AX” on Saturday and Sunday, then perform on the March 7 broadcast of Japan’s TBS “CDTV Live! Live! Spring Thanksgiving Festival 2026,” followed by a March 13 stage at Taiwan’s “2026 Kaohsiung Sakura Festival.”  
 
BoyNextDoor debuted in 2023 with the single “Who!” The sextet, comprised of Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, has released songs like “But I Like You” (2023) and “If I Say, I Love You" (2025).

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
