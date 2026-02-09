Free tickets to BTS's comeback performance to open on Feb. 23
Mark down Feb. 23 on your calendars, everyone — the online reservation for BTS's comeback live performance in Seoul will open for free.
The "Arirang" live performance, set to take place at 8 p.m. on March 21 in central Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, will open at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 on NOL Ticket. Anyone can make a reservation for free. Instructions will be uploaded on Feb. 20 on the website.
NOL Ticket provides services in English, Chinese and Japanese. The number of seats has not been finalized yet.
Members of BTS's Weverse fan subscription can also take part in a separate lucky draw event. Anyone who purchases the band's fifth full-length album "Arirang" can sign up for the lucky draw through Weverse on Feb. 20 at noon. Details will be uploaded on Tuesday.
The "Arirang" performance takes place in Gwanghwamun and is open for free. The performance will be streamed live through Netflix to 190 regions around the world. This is the first time for Netflix to livestream an artist's performance.
From March 20 to April 12, BTS is set to host a citywide large-scale festival in Seoul to celebrate the release of "Arirang." The event, titled “BTS the City Arirang Seoul,” will be filled with hands-on activities and installations that blend in with the cityscape.
The “BTS the City Arirang” event is set to expand overseas. More information on the events and schedule will be posted on the band’s Weverse channel.
