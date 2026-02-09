 G-Dragon confirms Big Bang will officially come back this year
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 11:42
Singer G-Dragon performs on stage during a surprise appearance at the Summer Swag 2025 event at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon on June 28, 2025. [NEWS1]

Singer G-Dragon announced that his group Big Bang will make a comeback later this year, marking the band's 20th anniversary since its debut, his agency Galaxy Corporation confirmed Monday.
 
G-Dragon made the announcement during his fan meet and greet event from Friday to Sunday at the KSPO Dome in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.


"This year, Big Bang will come back to coincide with our 20th debut anniversary," he said. "As a member as well as a fan myself, I am looking forward to it, and so are the other members."
 
"As spring is around the corner, please wait a bit more while taking a short rest along the flower road," he said, alluding to the lyrics of the group's song, "Flower Road" (2018).


G-Dragon attracted approximately 40,000 fans over three days at the fan meet and greet over the weekend. The audience spanned a wide range of ages, from newly arrived teenage fans to longtime fans who enjoyed Big Bang's heyday.
 
The singer performed songs including "A Boy" (2009), "Who You?" (2013) and "Take Me" (2025) during the meet and greet event.



Singer G-Dragon performs during a concert as part of the ″Übermensch″ tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 14, 2025. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer G-Dragon performs during a concert as part of the ″Übermensch″ tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 14, 2025. [GALAXY CORPORATION]
"I wanted to create a place that was like a family gathering, out of regret for those who couldn't join us today due to limited seats," said G-Dragon during the event. "It was a time that felt like a wish list, and it was even more fun because we were together. I love you all."
 
After debuting as a member of Big Bang in 2006, G-Dragon has since branched out into a solo act, releasing his third full-length album “Übermensch” in February last year after an 11-year gap between albums. The album topped iTunes charts in 28 countries and has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify.
 
G-Dragon is set to perform at "Krazy Super Concert," which will be held at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 17.

BY LIM JEONG-WON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Korea G-Dragon Bigbang comeback meet-and-greet Galaxy Corporation

