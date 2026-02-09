Stray Kids' I.N donates 100 million won to National Cancer Center
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 12:37
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band Stray Kids member I.N donated 100 million won ($68,300) to the National Cancer Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on his birthday on Sunday, his agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
“I wanted to share the love I have received from fans through this donation, and hope that this will bring a little warmth to those enduring long treatments,” said I.N through a statement. “Although it may be a small contribution, I hope this will bring courage to patients, for whom I sincerely wish a speedy recovery.”
I.N’s donation will be used to cover treatment costs for underprivileged cancer patients receiving treatment at the National Cancer Center and to support psychological treatment for pediatric and adolescent cancer patients, JYP Entertainment said.
I.N has been consistently donating to various causes, being appointed, at 23 years old, as the youngest member of the Green Noble Club in 2024. The Green Noble Club is a group of donors who have donated over 100 million won to the child welfare organization ChorogUsan.
The singer also celebrated his birthday last year by donating medical expenses for children with cancer hospitalized at Samsung Medical Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
I.N debuted as a member of Stray Kids in 2018. The boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024). The band will perform at major music festivals this year, heading to the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 6 and Rock in Rio in Brazil on Sept. 11.
BY LIM JEONG-WON
