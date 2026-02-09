TWS to release Korean version of Japanese track 'Nice to see you again'
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 14:21
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
TWS will release its digital single “Nice to see you again” at 6 p.m. Monday, unveiling a Korean-language version of a track first released in Japan in 2025.
"The song captures the almost miraculous process of meeting ‘you’ and becoming ‘us,’” said the band's agency Pledis Entertainment. "The track is delivered with clear and transparent emotions that evoke the tail end of winter.”
That mood carries into the performance as well. The members said they built choreography that visually draws out the lyrics — including lines such as “the moment fireworks burst in the sky” and “try writing our names side by side” — so the words feel like they are unfolding in real time.
Dohoon said the main appeal is how the track revives the emotions of a first encounter.
“The highlight is that the fluttering feeling from the very beginning comes back,” said Dohoon. “Everyone’s memories of a first meeting feel warm and fuzzy,” he added, saying the song naturally brings those feelings back to the surface.
“The lyrics are really beautiful,” said Jihoon. “It’ll also be fun to watch the choreography because it expresses the lyrics in a direct, visual way — like waving your hand to say hello.”
Kyungmin pointed to details added specifically for fans.
“We added things that can bring back memories that belong to just us,” said Kyungmin. Please watch closely for the step sequence that appears in the song’s third verse.”
When asked when would be the best time to listen to the song, Shinyu recommended turning it on during a nighttime walk.
“Please listen to ‘Nice to see you again’ while walking down an atmospheric street at night,” said Shinyu. “The cold night air can feel romantic, and if you look up at the sky without thinking, it’ll feel deeper and more beautiful than usual.”
The members also addressed their fandom, 42, which has been waiting for the song’s Korean release.
“The reason we can promote ‘Nice to see you again’ is because of 42, and for 42,” Youngjae said, urging fans to “set your worries aside for a moment and just enjoy it with us.”
Hanjin echoed that sentiment. “Thanks to the excitement you’ve been sending our way, this round of promotions feels like a thrilling start,’” said Hanjin. “I hope it becomes a new shared memory for TWS and 42.”
Looking ahead to the group’s first activities of 2026, Hanjin called it “a new beginning.”
“We want to keep moving forward with strong hearts and make lots of moments we’ll remember for a long time with 42,” said Hanjin. “We’ll repay you with great music and performances made with sincerity.”
“Since we’re starting our first activities of 2026 with that same fluttering excitement, we’ll work to create more dazzling moments than ever,” said Jihoon.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)