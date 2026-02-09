Blackpink's Lisa to star in new Netflix original film

'The King's Warden' tops weekend box office after release

No longer niche: Why animation could be streaming's next goldmine

Related Stories

'Gen Z loves flashy': How Korea's 'Teenieping' has found so much success overseas

Korean animated film 'The King of Kings' arrives as rare U.S. box office hit

Animated film 'The King of Kings' nearly takes crown at box office in North America

TWS to sing opening theme for Japanese animated TV show with Ayumu Imazu

'Elemental's success continues with more than 6 million tickets sold