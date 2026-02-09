Defense Ministry launches investigative unit to probe martial law attempt in 2024

The Defense Ministry launched an investigative unit under the Criminal Investigation Command on Monday to look into military officials' involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid in late 2024.The investigative unit was launched with around 30 officials, including investigative personnel from each military branch, in a bid to look into allegations that a special counsel team and other authorities have not verified in connection to Yoon's martial law bid.The move follows a revision to the Military Court Act that calls for authority to investigate alleged insurrection and treason to be transferred from the counterintelligence command to the military police.The Defense Counterintelligence Command is suspected of having played a key role in Yoon's short-lived martial law imposition in December 2024, with its former commander standing trial for allegedly deploying troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission on the night of the martial law attempt.