Korea, Saudi Arabia sign MOU on defense research, development

Korea and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on deepening defense research and development on the occasion of a meeting of their defense ministers over the weekend, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Monday.The MOU was signed between the state-run defense research agencies of the two countries on the occasion of talks between Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, in Riyadh on Sunday, according to the ministry.In the meeting, Ahn called for developing their cooperation in the defense and arms industry sector in a "mutually beneficial and forward-looking" manner and invited the Saudi defense minister to visit Korea this year.In response, the Saudi minister thanked Ahn for visiting the country and said he hopes Korea's solid technology and experience will help strengthen his country's defense capabilities, the ministry said.Both sides concurred that the newly signed agreement has provided the foundation for a strategic partnership by establishing a framework for cooperation in defense technology research and development and system innovation.As part of the visit, Ahn also visited the biennial World Defense Show underway in Riyadh through Thursday, where some 40 Korean defense firms are showcasing their arms products.Ahn's trip to Saudi Arabia came five months after he visited the Middle Eastern country in September to discuss bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation as Saudi Arabia seeks to foster its own defense industry and modernize its military.Yonhap