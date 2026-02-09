 Korea, Saudi Arabia sign MOU on defense research, development
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, Saudi Arabia sign MOU on defense research, development

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 10:19
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, visits the biennial World Defense Show in Riyadh, in this photo provided by the Defense Ministry on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, visits the biennial World Defense Show in Riyadh, in this photo provided by the Defense Ministry on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Korea and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on deepening defense research and development on the occasion of a meeting of their defense ministers over the weekend, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Monday.
 
The MOU was signed between the state-run defense research agencies of the two countries on the occasion of talks between Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, in Riyadh on Sunday, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
In the meeting, Ahn called for developing their cooperation in the defense and arms industry sector in a "mutually beneficial and forward-looking" manner and invited the Saudi defense minister to visit Korea this year.
 
In response, the Saudi minister thanked Ahn for visiting the country and said he hopes Korea's solid technology and experience will help strengthen his country's defense capabilities, the ministry said.
 
Both sides concurred that the newly signed agreement has provided the foundation for a strategic partnership by establishing a framework for cooperation in defense technology research and development and system innovation.
 
As part of the visit, Ahn also visited the biennial World Defense Show underway in Riyadh through Thursday, where some 40 Korean defense firms are showcasing their arms products.
 
Ahn's trip to Saudi Arabia came five months after he visited the Middle Eastern country in September to discuss bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation as Saudi Arabia seeks to foster its own defense industry and modernize its military.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Defense Ahn Gyu-back Defense Ministry Saudi Arabia

More in Diplomacy

Korea, Saudi Arabia sign MOU on defense research, development

차와 춤, 그리고 배려… 문화의 온기 나눈 한·일 대학생들

Trump signs executive order to impose additional tariffs on any country trading with Iran

Trump signs order to prioritize arms sales to countries investing in their own self-defense

Switzerland's arms procurement chief meets with Korean counterparts in Seoul

Related Stories

Defense minister nominee cites need to restore inter-Korean military pact

Defense minister nominee vows to militarily support gov't efforts to establish peace

Defense chief to visit Sweden, Norway this week to promote defense exchanges

South Korean, U.S. defense chiefs visit JSA in symbolic show of allied solidarity

Defense minister nominee aims to 'achieve Opcon transfer' during Lee administration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)