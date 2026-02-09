Prime Minister Takaichi's election victory sparks concerns about impact on Korea-Japan relationship
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 18:28
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, scored a landslide victory in Japan’s House of Representatives election, drawing attention to the possible impact on Korea-Japan relations.
Despite growing expectations that Takaichi will maintain a cooperative stance with Korea's Lee Jae Myung administration, some observers say there is a rising possibility that long-dormant historical issues could re-emerge.
In the House of Representatives election on Sunday, the LDP won 316 of the chamber’s 465 seats. It secured more than two-thirds of the seats on its own. Combined with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, which won 36 seats, the bloc now holds 352 seats.
Takaichi, the LDP president, is considered a hard-line conservative politician who inherited the political line of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
As a result, when Takaichi took office as prime minister in October last year, concerns emerged that historical issues would lead to increased tensions between Korea and Japan. However, since the Takaichi Cabinet was launched with outside cooperation from the Japan Innovation Party and there were few incentives to force a major shift in the Korea-Japan cooperation framework, these issues did not surface as a major bilateral agenda item.
Still, concerns are resurfacing that Takaichi could return to a historical revisionist line, given that the LDP has shored up a stronger domestic political base through this election. The party now has enough seats to independently propose a constitutional revision.
Takaichi has previously made remarks that appeared to justify Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule over Korea, such as denying the 1993 Kono Statement and the 1995 Murayama Statement, both of which include apologies from Japan.
But some observers argue that Japan is unlikely to change its relationship with Korea, described as a “strategic ally,” as the United States advances unilateral policies toward its allies and China-Japan tensions, triggered by the Taiwan Strait issue, appear protracted.
Even if the election result gives the Takaichi Cabinet more momentum and strengthens a rightward shift, critics say that is still not enough to shake Korea-Japan relations due to the current international situation.
“The LDP’s vote share in this election was 36 percent, so it is hard to say support rebounded sharply compared with the last election,” said Sohn Yul, a professor of international relations at Yonsei University’s Graduate School of International Studies. “The Takaichi Cabinet is also unlikely, for now, to choose an unconventional course.”
“It is necessary to distinguish between Takaichi as a politician and Takaichi as prime minister,” said Choi Eun-mi, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. “Since taking office as prime minister, it is highly likely the Japanese government will maintain a line that values continuity and stability in Korea-Japan cooperation.”
This is also why there are calls for Korea to manage ties with Japan in a more calibrated way. Korea, too, needs partners amid rapidly changing international circumstances, including tariff risks stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump.
There is also a significant view that Seoul should be cautious in its messaging, given concerns in Tokyo that Lee could change Korea’s approach toward Japan at any time, depending on domestic political circumstances.
Experts largely say the “Takeshima Day” event on Feb. 22 will be a turning point for gauging the Takaichi Cabinet’s diplomatic direction. “Takeshima” is the Japanese name for the easternmost Dokdo islets.
In November last year, during a House of Representatives Budget Committee session, Takaichi responded to a question about whether the government would send a Cabinet member to the Takeshima Day event by saying, “Regarding the government’s representative, we will respond appropriately.”
The Japanese government has sent a parliamentary vice minister-level official to the Takeshima Day event for 13 consecutive years, starting in 2013.
Meanwhile, Lee congratulated Takaichi and the LDP for their victory in the elections on Monday.
“I sincerely congratulate you on your election victory, and I hope Japan continues to develop further under your leadership,” Lee addressed Takaichi on X.
“Through the Korea-Japan summit in Nara in January, our two countries took a vigorous step together toward a new 60 years,” Lee wrote. “I hope Korea and Japan will continue broader, deeper cooperation based on our trust and bonds.”
“I look forward to welcoming you in Korea through the next shuttle diplomacy in the near future,” he added.
Lee tagged Takaichi’s X account in the post and included a version of the message in Japanese.
