'A revolutionary holiday': North leader Kim Jong-un congratulates soldiers in Army Day speech
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 16:22 Updated: 09 Feb. 2026, 17:47
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Ministry of National Defense on Sunday to encourage soldiers on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army, also known as Army Day.
The visit is seen as an effort to boost troop morale and showcase achievements in the defense sector ahead of the 9th Workers’ Party congress scheduled for mid-February.
The state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Monday that Kim made a congratulatory visit to the ministry on Sunday.
“This day, when we recall with pride our army's heroic building history and its ever-victorious course, is a revolutionary holiday, which is significantly celebrated not only by the service personnel but also by all the people throughout the country,” Kim said in a speech during the visit, as quoted by the Rodong Sinmun.
“We greet this day every year, but today I have come here with a really special feeling,” Kim said. “As it is the day we are celebrating in the lead-up to the 9th Party Congress, which will open soon, I feel more keenly the greatness and preciousness of our army. In looking back upon the victorious journey of our army over the past turbulent five years as it has always been since its founding, today's glory would never be conceivable separated from the enormous role our army has played.”
Although Kim did not mention specific plans, the remarks were interpreted as signaling that new defense-related tasks will be presented at the congress.
At the 8th Party Congress in 2021, Kim unveiled a five-year plan for the development of defense capabilities and said five major tasks would be pursued, including the development of hypersonic weapons and nuclear-powered submarines.
In Sunday’s speech, Kim also referred to troops deployed to Russia.
“In particular, I extend warm encouragement and congratulations to the commanding officers and other combatants of the overseas special operations units, who are carrying out the order of their homeland in combat positions in the faraway alien land, staking the honor of their heroic army, as I want to see them all the more today,” Kim said.
This marked the first time Kim has mentioned overseas special operations units in an Army Day commemorative speech.
Experts say the reference reflects an intention to underscore North Korea’s status as a participating country in the conflict as negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war gain momentum.
“Kim was signaling an intention to make more active use of the troop deployment to Russia to expand diplomatic space,” said Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “It also reflects an attempt to affirm North Korea's position as a co-belligerent and victorious partner to Russia.”
Unlike last year, Kim’s speech on Sunday did not include a special external message or references to nuclear forces. In last year’s address, Kim identified the United States as being behind conflicts around the world and reaffirmed a policy of strengthening nuclear forces.
This year’s restraint is interpreted as an effort to carefully manage messaging to heighten attention on the 9th Workers' Party Congress.
Army Day in North Korea marks the founding of the regular Korean People’s Army on Feb. 8, 1948. From 1978, the anniversary was commemorated on April 25, marking the founding of the anti-Japanese guerrilla forces in 1932, before reverting to Feb. 8 from 2018.
Kim posed for commemorative photos with key commanders from the Ministry of National Defense and discharged soldiers after his speech and watched sporting events, according to Rodong Sinmun.
The newspaper also reported that senior defense officials, including No Kwang-chol, Jong Kyong-thaek and Ri Yong-gil, along with service commanders and combined unit commanders, paid tribute on the occasion of Army Day at Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il are located.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
