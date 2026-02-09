 North Korea's Kim visits defense ministry to celebrate army founding anniversary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim visits defense ministry to celebrate army founding anniversary

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 09:09
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un presides over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Feb. 7, in this image captured from footage of the North's state-run TV station. At the meeting, North Korea decided to hold a key party congress in late February. [YONHAP]

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un presides over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Feb. 7, in this image captured from footage of the North's state-run TV station. At the meeting, North Korea decided to hold a key party congress in late February. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the defense ministry to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the military, saying that the North Korean army will further play an "outstanding" role in the next five years, state media reported Monday.
 
Kim made a congratulatory visit to the Ministry of National Defense the previous day to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA), according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

His visit came ahead of the North's key party congress set for late February, where Kim is expected to announce his major policies on the military, diplomacy, the economy and other areas for the next five years.
 
In a speech Sunday, the North's leader said the year 2026 will be a year of "tremendous transformation" for the KPA as the front of its fighting will become wider and demand for more strenuous efforts will rise.
 
"The coming five years that will be indicated by the Ninth Congress of the Party will be years when our army's outstanding role that no one else can perform will become further enhanced," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.
 
In the Eighth Party Congress in 2021, North Korea unveiled a list of high-tech weapons that Kim vowed to develop, including military spy satellites, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles, and a nuclear-powered submarine.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un

More in North Korea

North Korea's Kim visits defense ministry to celebrate army founding anniversary

North Korea's key ruling party congress set for late February, Pyongyang's state media reports

Blue House awaits North Korea's response after UN exempts sanctions on humanitarian aid

North Korea includes area near inter-Korean border in regional development plan

UN Security Council to grant sanctions exemption for humanitarian aid to North Korea: Source

Related Stories

North Korean officials' license plates indicate power hierarchy in regime

Kim says North Korea's 'absolute' status cannot be reversed on founding day

North's leader Kim Jong-un calls new hospital construction 'great revolution'

North Korean officials detained in probe into warship accident

North Korea rallies instructors to instill loyalty to Kim Jong-un in children
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)