Lee's approval rating rises for 2nd consecutive week: Poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 55.8 percent last week, a survey showed Monday, apparently helped by the government's move to stabilize the property market, a survey showed Monday.The rating was up 1.3 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment fell 1.6 percentage points to 39.1 percent, according to the survey by Realmeter, commissioned by a local business news outlet.Realmeter attributed the increase to Lee's livelihood-related measures, including his push to rein in home prices by ending an exemption from the heavy capital gains tax for owners of multiple homes.His efforts to manage inflation and promote balanced regional development, as well as encouraging large conglomerates to hire more employees, also helped drive the rise in approval ratings.The survey was conducted on 2,507 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,005 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose 3.7 percentage points to 47.6 percent, extending its upward trend for a third consecutive week.Support for the main opposition People Power Party shed 2.1 percentage points to 34.9 percent.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.Yonhap