차와 춤, 그리고 배려… 문화의 온기 나눈 한·일 대학생들
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 07:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
1월 22일 한국 학생들이 일본 오사카 테즈카야마가쿠인대학에서 열린 다도 교육에서 무릎을 꿇고 앉아 말차 마시는 방법을 배우고 있다. [이수정 기자]
Tea, dance and kindness: Korean students experience Japan's rich culture while sharing their own through exchange program
차와 춤, 그리고 배려… 문화의 온기 나눈 한·일 대학생들
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Monday, February 2, 2026
A single sip of matcha tea is no mere savory experience. It can unfold into lessons about courtesy and international friendships.
sip: 모금
savory: 맛있는, 미각의
courtesy: 예절
말차 한 모금은 단순한 미각적 경험에 그치지 않는다. 예절과 국경을 넘는 우정에 대한 배움으로 이어질 수 있다.
On Jan. 22, inside a small room at Osaka-based Tezukayama Gakuin University, 34 Korean undergraduates sat on their knees on the straw mat-covered floor and gently sipped matcha brewed by their Japanese peers.
undergraduate: 학부생, 대학생
brew: (차 등을) 끓이다, 달이다
1월 22일, 오사카 데즈카야마가쿠인대의 한 작은 방에서 한국 대학생 34명이 다다미가 깔린 바닥에 무릎을 꿇고 앉아 일본인 또래들이 끓인 말차를 조심스럽게 음미했다.
Observing a traditional tea ceremony, they learned to maintain proper posture while savoring the tea.
tea ceremony: 다도 의식
posture: 자세
전통적인 다도 의식을 관찰하며 이들은 차를 음미하고 올바른 자세를 유지하는 법을 배웠다.
As the ceremony began, the students exchanged bows in silence. What followed was a hands-on experience in which they whisked matcha themselves with bamboo chasen, or whisks, with Japanese peers serving as mentors.
bow: 절, 인사
whisk: 휘젓다
다도 의식이 시작하자 학생들은 침묵 속에 서로 절하며 인사했다. 다음에는 학생들이 대나무로 만든 거품기를 활용해서 직접 말차를 휘젓는 활동이 이어졌고, 일본 또래 학생들은 멘토로 참가했다.
On Jan. 20, a group of 67 Korean undergraduates — 34 from Seoul and 33 from Jeju Island and Busan — kicked off their nine-day journey to experience authentic Japanese culture firsthand through peer exchanges in Osaka, a dance class and homestay experiences in Tokushima. They also explored local environmental initiatives at the Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center in Tokushima Prefecture and earthquake-related safety initiatives at the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.
kick-off: 시작하다, 착수하다
initiative: 정책, 계획
지난 1월 20일, 서울에서 34명, 제주·부산에서 33명 총 67명의 한국 대학생들이 일본 또래 학생들과의 교류를 통해 일본 문화를 직접 체험하는 9일의 여정을 시작했다. 이들은 오사카에서의 교류 활동을 비롯해 도쿠시마에서의 무용 수업, 홈스테이 프로그램에 참여했다. 도쿠시마현 가미카쓰 제로웨이스트 센터를 찾아 지역 환경 정책을 살폈고, 효고현 고베의 한신·아와지 대지진 기념관에서 안전 교육과 재난 대응 사례를 공부했다.
The Korean students were part of a Japanese Foreign Ministry exchange program, the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (Jenesys), which aims to boost understanding of Japanese society and to strengthen people-to-people ties among the emerging generations of East Asia. It has invited more than 4,000 Korean university students since 2007 through coordination with the state-managed Japan-Korea Cultural Foundation. Each delegation was sent to different destinations across Japan, a move to showcase the diverse aspects of localities.
delegation: 대표단
showcase: 보여주다
이들 한국 대학생들은 일본 외무성이 주관하는 교류 프로그램인 ‘일본·동아시아 학생·청년 교류 네트워크’(제네시스)에 참여한 것이다. 이 프로그램은 일본 사회에 대한 이해를 높이고 동아시아 미래 세대 간의 민간 교류를 강화하는 것을 목표로 한다. 제네시스는 2007년부터 한·일 문화교류를 담당하는 일본국제교류기금을 통해 4000명이 넘는 한국 대학생을 초청해 왔다. 지역별로 다양한 일본의 모습을 소개하기 위해 참가자들은 일본 각지로 나뉘어 파견된다.
The nine-day program was not just a one-sided cultural exchange. The Korean students, in turn, presented their culture and cuisine to Japanese students and their host families.
one-sided: 일방적인
present: 보여주다, 제시하다
cuisine: 요리
9일 간의 프로그램은 일방적인 문화 교류가 아니었다. 한국 학생들도 한국 문화와 음식을 일본 학생들과 호스트 가정에 선보였다.
“By sharing meals, having everyday conversations and experiencing each other's thoughtfulness, I have realized the true meaning of cultural exchange,” said Kim Bum-jun, 20, vice leader of the 34-student cohort from Seoul.
thoughtfulness: 배려
cohort: 집단
이번 방문에서 서울 학생 34명을 대표하는 김범준(20)씨는 “밥을 같이 먹고, 일상적인 대화를 함께하고 서로의 배려를 경험하며, 진정한 의미의 문화 교류를 깨닫게 됐다”고 말했다.
The latest program comes amid vibrant “shuttle diplomacy” between the two countries' leaders, who have stressed that candid youth exchanges and building people-to-people ties are the true foundation of future-oriented bilateral relations.
candid: 솔직한
future-oriented: 미래 지향적인
가장 최근에 진행된 프로그램은 양국 정상 간의 활기찬 “셔틀 외교” 속에 이뤄졌는데, 두 정상은 솔직한 청년 교류와 사람 간의 유대가 미래 지향적인 양국 관계의 진정한 근간이라고 강조했다.
On Jan. 22, a group of 34 Korean college students from the greater Seoul area mingled with about a dozen Japanese students from the Korean language and culture department at Tezukayama Gakuin University.
mingle with: 어울리다, 섞이다
1월 22일엔 수도권 지역에서 온 34명의 대학생들은 테즈카야마가쿠인 대학에서 한국어 및 한국 문화를 전공하는 일본인 학생 10여명과 어울렸다.
The liberal arts university, roughly 25 kilometers south of downtown Osaka, runs one of the Kansai region’s largest Korean culture and language departments. The department currently has around 200 students.
liberal arts: 인문계
downtown: 시내
이 인문계 대학은 오사카 시내로부터 대략 25㎞ 정도 남쪽에 있으며 간사이 지방에서 가장 규모가 큰 한국 문화, 한국어학과를 운영하고 있다. 이 학과의 재학생은 약 200명이다.
The half-day exchange focused on improving mutual understanding between the two nations and their languages as learners.
mutual: 상호적인
반나절 동안의 교류는 배우는 학생으로서 양 국가 및 언어에 대한 상호 이해 증진에 중점을 뒀다.
The students shared the difficulties of studying each other’s languages and discovered that their struggles mostly overlapped. They soon became mentors to each other, offering tips and encouragement on how to learn their native languages effectively.
overlap: 겹치다
encouragement: 격려
학생들은 서로의 언어를 배우며 겪는 어려움을 공유했고, 그 고민이 대부분 비슷하다는 사실을 알게 됐다. 이들은 곧 서로의 멘토가 되어 각자의 모국어를 보다 효과적으로 익히는 방법에 대한 조언과 격려를 주고받았다.
“The students of both nations found that we have something in common with relatable topics and ideas,” said Do In-seo, a 22-year-old Korean student. She added that she experienced no difficulty in chatting with Japanese students.
relatable: 공감할 수 있는
한국의 도인서(22) 학생은 “양국의 학생들은 공감할 수 있는 주제와 생각을 비롯해 서로 공통점이 있다는 것을 발견했다”고 말했다.
“Discussions began with sharing ideas on language-learning experiences and later evolved into deeper topics,” said Jung Shin-mi, a 23-year-old Korean student.
evolve: 진화하다, 발전하다
정신미(23) 학생 역시 “언어를 배우는 경험에 대한 생각을 나누며 시작된 대화가 나중엔 더 깊은 주제로 발전할 수 있었다”고 설명했다.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
