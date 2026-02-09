'Butler' of ex-first lady's family acquitted of embezzlement, other charges dismissed

A court on Monday acquitted an associate of former first lady Kim Keon Hee over embezzlement allegations while dismissing other charges brought against him by a special counsel team.The Seoul Central District Court handed down the ruling for Kim Ye-seong, known as the "butler" of the former first lady's family, finding him not guilty of embezzling 2.43 billion won (US$1.66 million) from Innovest Korea, a company he effectively controlled.Special counsel Min Joong-ki had sought an eight-year prison term for Kim after indicting him in August on charges of embezzling 4.8 billion won from IMS Mobility, a car rental company, by colluding with the company's CEO, Jo Young-tak.The court said Kim's actions could not be deemed embezzlement, as they could be viewed as intended to benefit the company.It also dismissed other embezzlement charges brought against him by the special counsel investigating corruption allegations surrounding the former first lady, saying they did not fall within its mandate.Min's team has accused Kim of embezzling the funds, as IMS Mobility received 18.4 billion won in investments from Kakao Mobility and other companies through a private equity firm in 2023.While the team suspected that IMS Mobility received the investments in consideration of its links to Kim and the former first lady, it was unable to prove the alleged ties.Yonhap