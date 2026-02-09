 Military helicopter crashes in Gapyeong, leaving 2 dead
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Military helicopter crashes in Gapyeong, leaving 2 dead

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 11:49 Updated: 09 Feb. 2026, 13:24
Military authorities are seen inspecting the site of a helicopter crash in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

Military authorities are seen inspecting the site of a helicopter crash in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Two people died after a military helicopter crashed in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, at around 11 a.m. Monday.
 
A pilot and a passenger aboard the helicopter died after being found unconscious at the crash site. They were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition but died around 1:10 p.m. Monday. 
 

Related Article

 
The helicopter is reportedly a Cobra Ah-1s aircraft belonging to the Korean Army.
 
Fire authorities are mobilizing 16 pieces of equipment and 43 personnel to work with the military for rescue operations.
 
 
Update, Feb. 9: Added information about the injured being hospitalized and rescue operations
Update, Feb. 9: Confirmed deaths added.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea helicopter Gapyeong crash injuries

More in Social Affairs

Shincheonji dogged by embezzlement allegations over legal defense fund to protect founder

DP expels Jindo County head for comments about 'importing young virgins'

Supreme Court upholds compensation ruling for families of forced labor victims

Military helicopter crashes in Gapyeong, leaving 2 dead

Court upholds suspension for lawyer penalized for 'damaging profession's dignity'

Related Stories

5 die in chopper crash in Gangwon

Helicopter crashes in North Gyeongsang while fighting wildfires, pilot killed

Coming in hard

Helicopter crash in Ghana kills ministers of defense and environment and 6 others

Pilot killed after firefighting helicopter crashes in Daegu
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)