Military helicopter crashes in Gapyeong, leaving 2 dead

Two people died after a military helicopter crashed in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, at around 11 a.m. Monday.
A pilot and a passenger aboard the helicopter died after being found unconscious at the crash site. They were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition but died around 1:10 p.m. Monday.
The helicopter is reportedly a Cobra Ah-1s aircraft belonging to the Korean Army.
Fire authorities are mobilizing 16 pieces of equipment and 43 personnel to work with the military for rescue operations.
Update, Feb. 9: Added information about the injured being hospitalized and rescue operations
Update, Feb. 9: Confirmed deaths added.
