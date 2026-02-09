More in Social Affairs

Seoul to extend public transportation to 1 a.m. during Lunar New Year holiday

T'way Air plane loses wheel during landing in Taiwan, investigation into cause underway

'Butler' of ex-first lady's family acquitted of embezzlement, other charges dismissed

Police to file $51,000 damages suit against Incheon teenager accused of posting bomb threats

Shincheonji dogged by embezzlement allegations over legal defense fund to protect founder