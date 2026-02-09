Wildfire breaks out in wooded area of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang
A wildfire broke out in a wooded area in Yongdang-ri, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, at around 3:31 p.m. on Monday.
Forest authorities dispatched 20 helicopters — eight from the Korea Forest Service, six from local governments, four from the military and two from fire authorities — along with two fire engines and 123 personnel to contain the fire. As of 5:04 p.m., the fire was 60 percent contained.
No casualties have been reported so far, but fire authorities issued evacuation orders to residents of nearby villages as a precaution. A total of 122 residents — 55 from Jungni Village and 67 from Singok Village — have been evacuated to safe locations, according to reports.
Fire authorities were dispatched after receiving a 119 emergency call reporting that a fire had broken out in a bamboo grove behind a residential area. The fire is believed to have spread rapidly from the bamboo grove to nearby forestland.
“Even a small spark can spread into a large-scale wildfire if not properly managed,” said a Korea Forest Service official. “The illegal burning of trash or agricultural by-products must be strictly prohibited, and fire safety must be thoroughly observed.”
