 Wildfire breaks out in wooded area of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wildfire breaks out in wooded area of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 20:06
A fire breaks at out a wooded area in Yongdang-ri, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 9. [GYEONGSANGNAM-DO FIRE DEPARTMENT]

A fire breaks at out a wooded area in Yongdang-ri, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 9. [GYEONGSANGNAM-DO FIRE DEPARTMENT]

 
A wildfire broke out in a wooded area in Yongdang-ri, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, at around 3:31 p.m. on Monday.
 
Forest authorities dispatched 20 helicopters — eight from the Korea Forest Service, six from local governments, four from the military and two from fire authorities — along with two fire engines and 123 personnel to contain the fire. As of 5:04 p.m., the fire was 60 percent contained.
 

Related Article

 
No casualties have been reported so far, but fire authorities issued evacuation orders to residents of nearby villages as a precaution. A total of 122 residents — 55 from Jungni Village and 67 from Singok Village — have been evacuated to safe locations, according to reports.
 
Fire authorities were dispatched after receiving a 119 emergency call reporting that a fire had broken out in a bamboo grove behind a residential area. The fire is believed to have spread rapidly from the bamboo grove to nearby forestland.
 
“Even a small spark can spread into a large-scale wildfire if not properly managed,” said a Korea Forest Service official. “The illegal burning of trash or agricultural by-products must be strictly prohibited, and fire safety must be thoroughly observed.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags fire wildfire

More in Social Affairs

Jindo County chief under fire again after cursing at resident during open meeting

Wildfire breaks out in wooded area of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang

Snow, deer!

Gov't to form panel with labor, sparking concerns of union overinfluence

More bang for your 'tteok'

Related Stories

Four villages urged to evacuate after wildfire breaks out in Gumi, North Gyeongsang

Fire authorities issue national mobilization order as wildfire spreads in North Gyeongsang

Main blaze of North Gyeongsang wildfire put out

Firefighters dispatched after blaze breaks out on Mount Surak

Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Gijang County as main fire in Gwangyang '80 percent contained'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)