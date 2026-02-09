 Wildfire reignites in Gyeongju after being brought under control
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wildfire reignites in Gyeongju after being brought under control

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 08:59
Firefighters are on stand-by after a fire on a hillside in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, was extinguished at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

Firefighters are on stand-by after a fire on a hillside in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, was extinguished at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

 
A wildfire reignited in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, authorities said Sunday, just two hours after the main blaze was brought under control.
 
The fire, which broke out Saturday evening on a hillside in Gyeongju, was extinguished nearly 20 hours later on Sunday after scorching 54 hectares of land, according to forestry sources.
 

Related Article

The blaze, however, reignited on parts of the hillside at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, as firefighters were working to completely extinguish the remaining embers.

Yonhap
tags Wildfire Korea

More in Social Affairs

Military helicopter crashes in Gapyeong, at least 2 injured

Court upholds suspension for lawyer penalized for 'damaging profession's dignity'

Wildfire reignites in Gyeongju after being brought under control

Lee raises concerns over regulation allowing large-scale home purchases for rental

차와 춤, 그리고 배려… 문화의 온기 나눈 한·일 대학생들

Related Stories

Daiso, LG and others donate to support wildfire recovery efforts

Simultaneous wildfires draw calls for better vehicles, more personnel

Major wildfire in Uiseong 95% contained, authorities say

Negligence responsible for weekend's devastating wildfires, authorities say

Wildfire in Korea's Sancheong County kills 4, another 6 injured, 263 displaced
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)