Wildfire reignites in Gyeongju after being brought under control

A wildfire reignited in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, authorities said Sunday, just two hours after the main blaze was brought under control.The fire, which broke out Saturday evening on a hillside in Gyeongju, was extinguished nearly 20 hours later on Sunday after scorching 54 hectares of land, according to forestry sources.The blaze, however, reignited on parts of the hillside at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, as firefighters were working to completely extinguish the remaining embers.Yonhap