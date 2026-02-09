New notes for the New Year
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 20:30
Employees at the Bank of Korea’s Gyeonggi headquarters in Suwon prepare newly issued banknotes for distribution to local commercial banks on Feb. 9, about a week ahead of Seollal (the Korean Lunar New Year). During the holiday, younger family members offer traditional New Year’s greetings, known as sebae, to their elders, who in return give cash gifts, typically in crisp new bills.
