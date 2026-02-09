Factional strife exposes uncomfortable truth behind special counsel nomination

An unusual scene unfolded on Sunday when the ruling party leader issued a formal apology over the recommendation of a special counsel candidate. Jung Chung-rae, leader of the Democratic Party (DP), said through a briefing by senior spokesperson Park Soo-hyun that he was “sorry for causing concern to President Lee Jae Myung due to the party’s failure in personnel vetting.”The rare apology reportedly followed dissatisfaction from President Lee over a candidate recommended by the DP for the second comprehensive special counsel investigation. On Thursday, the president appointed attorney Kwon Chang-young, a former judge recommended by the Rebuilding Korea Party, from a shortlist of two candidates.It later emerged that attorney Jeon Joon-cheol, recommended by the DP but not selected, had previously represented a company involved in the North Korea remittance case that had placed Lee in a difficult position. The disclosure shed light on the political sensitivities behind the selection process.The episode exposed an uncomfortable reality for the ruling party. While the DP has repeatedly emphasized political neutrality as the most important principle for a special counsel, the nomination process itself appears to have been shaped by political calculations and preferences.Jung’s apology may be interpreted as an acknowledgment that the party failed to anticipate the political implications of its recommendation. In that sense, the “vetting failure” reflects a misjudgment of political risk rather than a purely procedural oversight.Internal divisions further complicated the situation. Pro-Lee Rep. Lee Geon-tae called the recommendation a “betrayal of the president” and urged the resignation of Supreme Council member Lee Sung-yoon, who had backed Jeon. Lawmakers aligned with Lee, already opposed to a proposed merger with the Rebuilding Korea Party, argued that Jung’s leadership had been unilateral in the selection process.The dispute suggests that factional tensions within the party are shaping decisions surrounding the special counsel, with competing groups seeking to influence outcomes while remaining attentive to the president’s political standing.The party’s explanation that the nominee was recommended in part because he had faced pressure from prosecutors under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration has also drawn criticism. If past conflict with a former president was seen as a qualification while the current president’s discomfort became grounds for rejection, questions inevitably arise about the standards guiding the process.Concerns about the second special counsel investigation had already been raised. Critics warned of overlapping inquiries, unnecessary budget spending and the possibility that the investigation could carry political implications ahead of the June local elections.The controversy surrounding the nomination and the ruling party leader’s apology has now added to the burden facing the special counsel team led by Kwon. Under these circumstances, the issue at stake may extend beyond presidential concerns to broader questions of public trust in the fairness and independence of the investigation.