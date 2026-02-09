 Norway's Klaebo secures sixth Olympic gold with skiathlon victory
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 17:24
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, center, celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the men's cross country 10-kilometer skiathlon event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Lago di Tesero (Val di Fiemme), on Feb. 8. [AFP]

 
Norway's Johannes Klaebo tore away from the pack in a powerful finish to win the men's skiathlon at the Milan-Cortina Games on Sunday and claim his sixth Olympic gold medal.
 
France's Mathis Desloges took the silver while Norway's Martin Nyenget won bronze after 10 kilometers of classic and 10 kilometers of freestyle cross-country skiing.
 
Desloges kept hold of his silver medal despite lengthy jury deliberations after he received a yellow card for cutting across a course marker while rounding a curve in the stadium. The move helped him gain several metres around the 13-kilometer mark.
 

Klaebo traded leads with a tight pack dominated by French skiers and his fellow Norwegians through much of the race. He broke away near the end in a dramatic finish up the final hill, with time to wave at the cheering crowd before crossing the line.
 
The win kept 29-year-old Klaebo on course to pass compatriot Marit Bjoergen’s record of eight Olympic golds in the sport.
 
"I’m going to take one race at a time, and then we’ll see. But it’s a pretty good start, and with the weather and the crowds, it was amazing out there," said Klaebo.
 
While the Norwegian cruised across the finish line, Desloges and Nyenget battled it out for second place, with the Frenchman edging out his competitor by half a ski length.
 
"It was just a mistake, I didn't want to gain place [...] I'd just like to say sorry," Desloges said. This is the first Olympics for the 23-year-old, who is currently ranked 25th in the World Cup standings.
 
Athletes, for the most part, appeared satisfied with the decision for Desloges to retain his medal.
 
“It’s not my decision, so it’s nothing I should be thinking too much about,” said bronze medalist Nyenget. 

Reuters
