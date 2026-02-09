Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong focuses on strong start for relay at Olympics
Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 12:31 Updated: 09 Feb. 2026, 13:12
MILAN — The mixed 2,000-meter short track speed skating relay often hinges on its opening 500 meters. For Korea, that responsibility will fall to three-time Olympic gold medalist Choi Min-jeong at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
Choi confirmed her role after training on Monday at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, saying the team has already centered preparations on the start.
“I focused a lot on start training today, and I’m determined to produce a strong result," Choi said.
Asked if the focus on start training revealed anything to rivals, Choi was unconcerned.
“Other teams already know I’ll be starting,” she said.
The mixed 2,000-meter relay consists of four skaters — two men and two women — each skating 500 meters. The opening leg often determines early positioning and lane control, particularly with advancement and inside-lane placement at stake. Choi has already filled the same role this season, skating first as Korea won gold at the third stop of the 2025-26 World Tour.
With the mixed relay scheduled for Tuesday, Choi said the semifinals would be critical.
“We need to finish high in the semifinals to secure an inside lane for the final,” she said. “Getting out quickly and not backing down in physical battles is important. Having a teammate like [Kim] Gil-li, who has outstanding ability, gives me confidence.”
If Korea advances to the final, the lineup is expected to include Choi, Kim, Rim Jong-un and Hwang Dae-heon.
Choi will also compete Monday in the women’s 500 meters, the lone Olympic event in which she has yet to win gold. She owns three Olympic titles from the 1,500 meters and the women’s relay.
“The 500 meters has always left me wanting more, which is why this feels like my third Olympic challenge,” Choi said. “As we saw in today’s snowboarding event, Olympic gold is something the heavens decide. We’ve done everything we can, so now we wait for fate.”
Kim, who joined Choi in the mixed zone, said she felt her form improving as competition approached.
“I was shouting so much during the snowboard event that my throat hurts,” Kim said. “I can feel my rhythm coming back. I’m going to pour everything I have into this.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
