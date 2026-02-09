 China says its policy toward Japan will not be changed by one election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China says its policy toward Japan will not be changed by one election

Published: 09 Feb. 2026, 19:00
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration created on July 21, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration created on July 21, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
China's policy toward Japan will not be changed by one particular election, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said on Monday.
 
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept to victory in an election on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts and military spending.
 

Related Article

 
Takaichi sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing in November 2025 after she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation” for Japan and potentially trigger a military response.
 
China claims sovereignty over the democratically governed Taiwan. The island's government rejects that claim.
 
China urges Japan's prime minister to withdraw her remarks on Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry official Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Monday. 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags China Japan Japan election China-Japan relations

More in World

China says its policy toward Japan will not be changed by one election

Prime Minister Takaichi's election victory sparks concerns about impact on Korea-Japan relationship

Hong Kong ex-media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison in national security case

Takaichi's party wins two-thirds supermajority in Japan's parliamentary election

Korean market cap out-climbs Taiwan, Germany, becomes 8th globally

Related Stories

Tokyo faces regional pressure to ease Chinese tourist restrictions, public pressure to resist

China bans exports of dual-use items for military purposes to Japan

China resumes qualified seafood imports from some Japan regions

Japan to become panda-less after 54 years with last two set to return to China

Police say business dispute behind murder of Japanese men in China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)