China says its policy toward Japan will not be changed by one election

China's policy toward Japan will not be changed by one particular election, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said on Monday.Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept to victory in an election on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts and military spending.Takaichi sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing in November 2025 after she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation” for Japan and potentially trigger a military response.China claims sovereignty over the democratically governed Taiwan. The island's government rejects that claim.China urges Japan's prime minister to withdraw her remarks on Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry official Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Monday.Reuters