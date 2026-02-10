Korea faces shortages of crematoriums, older care facilities as society ages, warns BOK
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 18:13
Korea faces growing shortages in cremation and older care capacity as the country enters a super-aged society, with supply failing to keep pace with demand in major urban areas, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday.
The bottlenecks in cremation services stemmed from limited facilities — often the result of local opposition — delaying funerals and forcing families to seek services outside their home regions, according to the central bank's report.
The report showed that the nation’s cremation rate climbed to 94.0 percent in 2024 from 33.5 percent in 2000. But the expansion of cremation facilities has not kept up, resulting in longer waits even after families complete the traditional three-day funeral.
The share of cremations conducted on the third day after death fell to 73.6 percent in 2022, during the Covid-19 pandemic, from 86.2 percent in 2019. The figure recovered only slightly to 75.5 percent last year.
Shortages are most pronounced in large cities. As of 2024, Seoul’s cremation capacity stood at negative 11.7 percent relative to the number of deaths, indicating insufficient facilities, while North Jeolla recorded a surplus capacity of 116.2 percent.
The central bank attributed the gap to higher land costs in metropolitan areas and stronger local opposition to crematoriums, which are often viewed as undesirable facilities. An analysis included in the report found that a 10 percent decline in the number of eligible voters per unit area was associated with a 7.4 percent increase in the likelihood of a cremation facility being built.
The BOK said delays caused by local resistance ultimately impose costs on residents, forcing families to endure funeral delays or travel long distances for cremation services.
To ease the imbalance, the BOK proposed introducing small-scale cremation facilities within hospital funeral halls. Using existing hospital infrastructure could reduce public resistance while allowing families to complete death, funeral services and cremation in a single location, it said.
"Modern technology makes it possible to operate cremation facilities in an environmentally friendly way," said Lee Dong-won, head of the microeconomic and institutional research division at the BOK’s Economic Research Institute.
The report also pointed to uneven supply in older care facilities. As of 2024, remaining bed capacity relative to the terminally older population stood at 3.4 percent in Seoul, signaling near saturation. In contrast, provinces including North Chungcheong at 17.6 percent, North Gyeongsang at 15.8 percent and North Jeolla at 12.4 percent reported significantly more capacity.
To address the imbalance, the bank recommended separating imputed rent for care facilities from publicly insured services and requiring users to bear those costs directly, while expanding private-sector participation in the industry.
Earlier Tuesday, the central bank held a joint symposium with Yonsei University at its annex building in central Seoul under the theme “Entering a Super-Aged Society and Industrial Responses.”
In opening remarks, BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said “the challenge of a super-aged society should be recognized not as a social burden but as an industrial opportunity.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM WON [[email protected]]
