Assets under management of Mirae's European EFT subsidiary surpass $8 billion
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:23
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The assets under management (AUM) of Mirae Asset Global Investments’ European exchange-traded funds (ETF) subsidiary, Global X Europe (GX EU), have surpassed $8 billion, the company said Tuesday.
As of the end of January, GX EU’s AUM stood at $8.03 billion, a milestone that comes five years after the Korean financial services company entered the European ETF market, according to Mirae.
In 2025, GX EU’s AUM surged 214.6 percent, marking the highest growth rate among other European ETF managers with more than $1 billion in AUM. The company has also outpaced the average increase of both the European and global ETF markets over the past three years.
The European ETF market’s total AUM is estimated at 5.03 quadrillion won ($3.46 trillion), ranking second behind the United States, which manages around 20.1 quadrillion won.
GX EU has recently changed its leadership and business structure. Gea Blumberg, a former head of business and sales strategy at WisdomTree, was appointed as co-head of GX EU, working alongside the incumbent, George Taylor. The company also opened a new sales office in Frankfurt to establish a localized network in key European markets.
GX EU attributed its growth to a retail-oriented approach and a focus on the ETF savings plan market, referring to automated, fixed-amount investment services increasingly offered through neobanks. The market for such products is projected to see growth from about $275 billion in 2024 to $673 billion by 2028.
GX EU has already listed its ETFs on major European neobank platforms and plans to expand its distribution channels and product lineup for retail investors. The company has previously launched commodity ETFs offered in the U.S. market, tailored to European regulations, including silver, copper and uranium. It also offers Europe-focused ETFs tied to infrastructure and defense.
“Europe has entered a phase of structural growth as the world’s second-largest ETF market,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of Mirae Asset Global Investments' global innovation division.
“GX EU has successfully established itself in the market through retail investor-centered products and distribution strategies. We expect to continue to strengthen our competitiveness in the European ETF market by recruiting talent and expanding the local business.”
