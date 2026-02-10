 Assets under management of Mirae's European EFT subsidiary surpass $8 billion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Assets under management of Mirae's European EFT subsidiary surpass $8 billion

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:23
The Global X Europe on display at the London Stock Exchange [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

The Global X Europe on display at the London Stock Exchange [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

 
The assets under management (AUM) of Mirae Asset Global Investments’ European exchange-traded funds (ETF) subsidiary, Global X Europe (GX EU), have surpassed $8 billion, the company said Tuesday.
 
As of the end of January, GX EU’s AUM stood at $8.03 billion, a milestone that comes five years after the Korean financial services company entered the European ETF market, according to Mirae.
 

Related Article

In 2025, GX EU’s AUM surged 214.6 percent, marking the highest growth rate among other European ETF managers with more than $1 billion in AUM. The company has also outpaced the average increase of both the European and global ETF markets over the past three years.
 
The European ETF market’s total AUM is estimated at 5.03 quadrillion won ($3.46 trillion), ranking second behind the United States, which manages around 20.1 quadrillion won.
 
GX EU has recently changed its leadership and business structure. Gea Blumberg, a former head of business and sales strategy at WisdomTree, was appointed as co-head of GX EU, working alongside the incumbent, George Taylor. The company also opened a new sales office in Frankfurt to establish a localized network in key European markets.
 
Gea Blumberg, a former head of business and sales strategy at WisdomTree, was appointed as co-head of Global X Europe [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

Gea Blumberg, a former head of business and sales strategy at WisdomTree, was appointed as co-head of Global X Europe [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

 
GX EU attributed its growth to a retail-oriented approach and a focus on the ETF savings plan market, referring to automated, fixed-amount investment services increasingly offered through neobanks. The market for such products is projected to see growth from about $275 billion in 2024 to $673 billion by 2028.
 
GX EU has already listed its ETFs on major European neobank platforms and plans to expand its distribution channels and product lineup for retail investors. The company has previously launched commodity ETFs offered in the U.S. market, tailored to European regulations, including silver, copper and uranium. It also offers Europe-focused ETFs tied to infrastructure and defense.
 
“Europe has entered a phase of structural growth as the world’s second-largest ETF market,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of Mirae Asset Global Investments' global innovation division. 
 
“GX EU has successfully established itself in the market through retail investor-centered products and distribution strategies. We expect to continue to strengthen our competitiveness in the European ETF market by recruiting talent and expanding the local business.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags mirae asset global investments asset management fund

More in Finance

Assets under management of Mirae's European EFT subsidiary surpass $8 billion

Korea's tax revenue up 11% in 2025 as corporate earnings, wages rise

Recent analysis reveals young investors favor foreign assets over local stocks

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains, eased AI bubble concerns

Korean stock markets face violent swings on outsized chipmaker caps

Related Stories

Mirae reports $288B assets under management globally on strong ETF growth

Mirae Asset Global Investments becomes 12th-largest ETF manager in November

Mirae Asset Global Investments surpasses 450 trillion won in total assets under management worldwide

Mirae Asset, Brookfield settle $192M dispute over failed IFC sale

Mirae ETF assets worth more than 250 trillion won, now 12th largest worldwide
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)