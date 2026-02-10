Gov't to launch pilot program integrating KTX, SRT high-speed rail services
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 16:51
Starting Feb. 25, passengers will be able to board KTX trains at Suseo Station, southern Seoul, and SRT trains at Seoul Station, central Seoul, under a pilot program aimed at integrating the country's split high-speed rail services, the government said Tuesday. Ticket reservations for these services will open on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said this pilot marks the first step in a broader plan to integrate operations between KTX, run by Korail, and SRT, operated by SR. The road map for integration was announced in December.
Under the program, Korail will operate one round trip KTX service a day between Suseo and Busan, while SR will run one round trip SRT service daily between Seoul Station and Busan. Korail and SR began test runs on Feb. 3 to check operational stability and compatibility at stations and along commercial routes.
Fares during the pilot period will be set about 10 percent below current averages. KTX services departing from Suseo will be priced at levels similar to SRT fares, while SRT services leaving from Seoul Station will cost about 10 percent less than existing KTX tickets. Passengers will not earn mileage points during the pilot.
The ministry said it will review the possibility of a unified fare system after collecting passenger feedback.
Tickets will be available through Korail and SR mobile apps and websites, as well as at station counters and vending machines. Online reservations will remain separate during the pilot: KTX trains departing from Suseo must be booked through Korail’s system, while SRT trains leaving Seoul Station must be reserved through SR’s platform. The two operators said they aim to integrate reservation and ticketing systems as soon as possible.
“We will move forward without disruption so the public can quickly benefit from integrated high-speed rail services, including expanded seat availability,” said Kim Tae-byung, director general of rail policy at the ministry. “We will also closely monitor operations to ensure there are no safety issues.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
