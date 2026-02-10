S-Oil named top refinery in 'Korea's Most Admired Companies' survey for 10th straight year
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 12:33
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
S-Oil ranked first among refining companies in this year’s “Korea’s Most Admired Companies” survey conducted by Korea Management Association Consultants (KMAC), marking the 10th consecutive year the company has received the honor, S-Oil said Tuesday.
The KMAC survey assesses companies’ sustainable competitiveness through a comprehensive evaluation of six core values including innovation, customer value and image value, conducted by analysts, industry professionals and consumers.
S-Oil received the top ranking in the survey among refining companies for its continued innovation in the industry, high-quality products and services, customer-centric management and high brand trust, according to S-Oil.
S-Oil has been expanding its petrochemical business and investing in new energy sectors such as hydrogen, while also expanding its environmentally friendly businesses, including sustainable aviation fuel and carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.
The company is also a part of the Shaheen Project, a petrochemical complex under construction in Ulsan that, upon completion in 2026, will double the company’s petrochemical output and commercialize advanced crude-to-chemicals technology. It is Korea’s largest-ever petrochemical investment.
So far, S-Oil has donated a total of 159.5 billion won ($109 million) to social causes as part of its ESG management, according to the company. The refinery has also been offering gas pumping assistance service at around 700 of its self-service gas stations nationwide in an effort to support people with disabilities and injuries, as well as pregnant women.
S-Oil was recently selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a global EGS evaluation index, for its 15th consecutive year.
“Our ranking on the KMAC survey demonstrates that our innovative capabilities and sustainable management philosophy are earning the trust of consumers and the market,” said a S-Oil official. “We will continue to establish ourselves as the most respected energy and chemical company through responsible management and continuous innovation.”
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)