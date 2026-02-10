 SK chief, Nvidia CEO meet in U.S. to discuss cooperation on AI, HBM
SK chief, Nvidia CEO meet in U.S. to discuss cooperation on AI, HBM

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 09:35 Updated: 10 Feb. 2026, 09:42
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, is presented a silicon wafer by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, during the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, Korea, on Oct. 31, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, is presented a silicon wafer by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, during the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, Korea, on Oct. 31, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won met with Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang in the United States to discuss cooperation on high bandwidth memory (HBM) supplies and broader AI businesses, industry sources said Monday.
 
The meeting took place earlier this month at a fried chicken restaurant in California, according to sources. Observers believe the two sides discussed supply plans for HBM4, the next generation of HBM expected to be used in Nvidia's upcoming AI accelerator, named "Vera Rubin."
 

SK hynix Inc, a key supplier of HBM to Nvidia, has said it is proceeding with mass production of HBM4 in line with schedules agreed upon with customers.
 
"The company may not be able to meet 100 percent of customer demand despite full-scale production, opening the door for some competitors to win supply contracts," an SK hynix spokesperson said. "However, our leadership and position as a dominant supplier will remain intact, supported by product performance, manufacturing capability and quality."
 
Rival Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to begin production of HBM4 later this year.
 
Industry sources said SK hynix is likely to remain Nvidia's largest HBM supplier this year, with its share of the HBM4 market estimated at around 70 percent.
 
The discussions also covered potential cooperation linked to SK Group's strategy to expand into AI solutions beyond memory chips, the sources said.
 
Chey has reportedly been staying in the U.S. since early this month to hold a series of meetings with executives from major U.S. technology companies.
 

Yonhap
