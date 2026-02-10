Underdog’s silver shows Olympic meaning in the AI era (KOR)

A silver medal awarded at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday felt like a scene from a drama. Snowboarder Kim Sang-kyum won Korea’s first medal in the men’s parallel giant slalom, surprising many as an athlete long regarded as an underdog.Kim, now 37, was competing in his fourth consecutive Olympics. Despite his experience, his previous best finish had been 15th. Few expected him to stand on the podium at this stage of his career.His achievement was the result of years of persistence. As a child, Kim began snowboarding to overcome asthma. At a time when the sport had little institutional support in Korea and no corporate teams, he worked temporary construction jobs to pay for training. Driven simply by a desire to keep riding, he endured years of obscurity before reaching the Olympic podium.In the final, Kim missed the gold medal by just 0.19 seconds. Rather than showing disappointment, he expressed sincere joy and bowed deeply to his family and teammates who had supported him. The moment stood out as a reminder of the spirit of sportsmanship.Another powerful story unfolded on the alpine skiing course. Lindsey Vonn, the American skiing legend, returned at age 41 to compete in her fifth Olympics despite a history of serious injuries. While attempting to become the oldest medalist in alpine skiing, she suffered another major injury and was airlifted to a hospital.Even during the evacuation, Vonn encouraged her teammate, Breezy Johnson, who went on to win the gold medal. Some observers questioned whether her attempt was reckless, but her determination to push her limits and her support for a teammate left a strong impression.These unscripted moments highlight the enduring meaning of the Olympics in the age of AI. At a time when social media is filled with polished videos and narratives generated by AI, the Games present the raw reality of human effort, failure, uncertainty and triumph.Kim’s precise board control, refined through years outside the spotlight, and Vonn’s willingness to risk injury to push her limits represent qualities that cannot be replicated by machines. They reflect experience shaped by time, hardship and personal conviction.As AI technology becomes more advanced, it is increasingly capable of producing convincing images, stories and even simulations of human achievement. Yet the emotional weight of genuine struggle and the unpredictability of real competition remain uniquely human.2026 밀라노·코르티나담페초 동계올림픽에서 8일 날아온 은빛 낭보는 한편의 드라마 같았다. 스노보드 남자 평행대회전 은메달을 수확해 한국에 첫 메달을 안긴 김상겸 선수가 그동안 주목받지 못한 ‘언더독’이었기 때문이다. 올해로 네 번째 올림픽에 연속 출전한 ‘개근’ 베테랑이지만 그간 최고 성적이 15위에 그쳤었다. 이제 37세인 그가 시상대에 서리라고 예상한 이는 거의 없었다.김상겸의 메달은 고단한 분투의 산물이다. 어린 시절 천식을 극복하기 위해 보드를 잡았던 소년은 국내 스노보드의 저변이 얕아 실업팀도 없던 시절엔 건설 현장 일용직을 전전하며 훈련 비용을 마련했다. 오로지 “계속 보드를 타고 싶다”는 일념으로 버텨 온 그는 마침내 올림픽 포디움에 섰다. 결승전에서 단 0.19초 차로 금메달을 놓쳤음에도 아쉬워하기보다 진심으로 기뻐하며 자신을 믿어준 가족과 동료에게 큰절을 올렸다. 진정한 스포츠맨십이 무엇인지 보여준 상징적 장면이었다.한편 알파인스키 활강장에서 벌어진 미국의 ‘스키 전설’ 린지 본(41)의 드라마도 감동적이었다. 부상에도 불구하고 다섯 번째 올림픽 출전을 감행해 최고령 알파인스키 메달리스트에 도전했으나 다시 큰 부상을 입고 헬기에 실려 병원으로 이송됐다. 본은 이송되는 중에도 팀 동료인 브리지 존슨을 응원했고, 존슨은 금메달을 획득했다. 본이 무모했다는 비난도 있으나 한계에 맞선 불굴의 의지와 동료를 향한 예우는 지켜보는 이들의 숙연함을 자아내기에 충분했다.이런 각본 없는 드라마를 통해 올림픽은 인공지능(AI) 시대에 인간의 존재 이유를 드러내고 있다. 소셜미디어에 넘치는 생성형 AI의 매끈한 영상·서사와 달리 올림픽은 불완전한 육체를 지닌 인간의 도전과 고통, 이변과 환희를 가공 없이 인류에 보여준다. 오랜 무명의 세월을 견디며 연마한 김상겸의 미세한 보드 컨트롤 능력이나 자신의 한계를 시험하기 위해 기꺼이 몸을 던진 린지 본의 도전정신은 AI가 복제할 수 없는 인간만의 고유 자산이다. 아무리 AI 기술이 발달한다 해도 대체할 수 없는 인간의 용기와 의지를 이번 동계 올림픽에서 다시금 확인하게 된다.